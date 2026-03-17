After Venezuela takeover, Iran war, Trump now wants to 'take' Cuba: ‘Weakened nation right now’
During a press briefing on Monday, Trump made his plans public: a possible takeover of Cuba, which plunged into darkness following a total blackout.
After a military takeover of Venezuela and an ongoing war with Iran, US President Donald Trump is now eyeing another power grab, this time closer to home.
During a press briefing on Monday, Trump made his plans public: a possible takeover of the communist island of Cuba, which plunged into darkness following a total blackout after a US-led oil blockade.
"I do believe I'll be having the honor of taking Cuba. I think that's a big honour. Taking Cuba in some form," Trump told reporters at the White House.
"Whether I free it, take it -- think I could do anything I want with it, you want to know the truth. They're a very weakened nation right now," he added.
The remark comes as Cuba plunged into darkness after the country's electric grid suffered a total collapse on Monday after weeks of crippling oil embargo imposed by the US.
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The Caribbean island of 9.6 million people have been subject to rolling outages as the Communist government struggled with shortage of fuel needed to generate power. Cuba President Miguel Díaz-Canel last week said the country hasn't received a major fuel shipment in three months due to an embargo from Washington.
Trump admin's economic pressure over Cuba
The Trump administration has been trying to use economic pressure over the country to make it more financially dependent on the US in a bid to bring about political change after 67 years of one-party rule.
"You know, all my life I've been hearing about the United States and Cuba. When will the United States do it?" Trump said at the briefing.
A report in The New York Times citing sources said the Trump administration is seeking to push the Cuban President from power.
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The crisis began ever since the US ouster of Cuba's top ally, Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, on January 3 this year, following which the island's economy has been hit hard due to the oil blockade.
Meanwhile, Trump has alleged that the fuel blockade is in response to an "extraordinary threat" posed by Cuba to the US. Trump earlier said that Cuba "wants to make a "deal", which could come quickly after his administration has finished the war against Iran.
"I think we will pretty soon either make a deal or do whatever we have to do," Trump told reporters.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMajid Alam
Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia.Read More