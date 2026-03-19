‘Nobody likes war’, JD Vance's reaction to Joe Kent's resignation sparks debate online

Vice President JD Vance has weighed in on the resignation of US counterterrorism chief, Joe Kent, making it clear that anyone who cannot get behind the President's decisions has no place in the administration and must resign. He resigned on Monday over US war against Iran, saying the nation “posed no imminent threat” to America. JD Vance reacts to Joe Kent’s resignation said administration must stay loyal to the President’s decisions. (Bloomberg)

'Nobody likes war', says JD Vance During a campaign-style event in Auburn Hills, Michigan, when questioned about Kent's resignation and the internal party divisions regarding Iran, Vance said: “The president has said this, I’ve said this. Nobody likes war, and I guarantee the president of the United States is not interested in getting us in the kind of long term, quagmires that we’ve seen in years past.”

Vance further said that Trump has maintained a steady position regarding Iran's nuclear capabilities, although the justification for the conflict has varied significantly since it commenced earlier this month.

“That’s all this is about. We do not want the Iranians to have a nuclear weapon,” the VP said.

“Whatever your view is, when the POTUS makes a decision, it’s your job to help make that decision as effective and successful as possible," he continued.

“If you are on the team and you can’t help implement the decisions of his [Trump’s] administration, he has the right to make those decisions, then it is a good thing for you to resign.”

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