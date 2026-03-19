‘Nobody likes war’, JD Vance's reaction to Joe Kent's resignation sparks debate online
In the wake of Joe Kent’s resignation, JD Vance said officials should resign if they cannot support President Trump's decisions.
Vice President JD Vance has weighed in on the resignation of US counterterrorism chief, Joe Kent, making it clear that anyone who cannot get behind the President's decisions has no place in the administration and must resign. He resigned on Monday over US war against Iran, saying the nation “posed no imminent threat” to America.
'Nobody likes war', says JD Vance
During a campaign-style event in Auburn Hills, Michigan, when questioned about Kent's resignation and the internal party divisions regarding Iran, Vance said: “The president has said this, I’ve said this. Nobody likes war, and I guarantee the president of the United States is not interested in getting us in the kind of long term, quagmires that we’ve seen in years past.”
Vance further said that Trump has maintained a steady position regarding Iran's nuclear capabilities, although the justification for the conflict has varied significantly since it commenced earlier this month.
“That’s all this is about. We do not want the Iranians to have a nuclear weapon,” the VP said.
“Whatever your view is, when the POTUS makes a decision, it’s your job to help make that decision as effective and successful as possible," he continued.
“If you are on the team and you can’t help implement the decisions of his [Trump’s] administration, he has the right to make those decisions, then it is a good thing for you to resign.”
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JD Vance's statement prompts mixed reactions online
Vance’s remarks quickly sparked mixed reactions on social media, with users sharing different opinions.
One user wrote, “JD Vance lecturing on loyalty like he didn’t spend years calling Trump a ‘total fraud,’ ‘America’s Hitler,’ and ‘reprehensible’ until the endorsement checks cleared.”
Another comment said, “That’s the classic “fall in line or step aside” view. The debate is whether officials should follow orders or push back when they disagree.”
“Means trust & support Trump blindly even if wants to drop Nuclear bomb on his own nation? That's what JD Vance means,” a third user said.
Some users supported Vance’s stance. One post read, “When the President sets a plan of action, the administration needs a team fully committed to its execution. Effective governance depends on unity and loyalty to the mission!!! if an official can no longer support that direction resigning is the only way and the most professional to ensure the administration remains cohesive and functional! Period.”
Also Read: Gold Star wife fires back at Joe Kent amid Iran war resignation: 'You don't get to…'
Background
Joe Kent resigned on March 17, 2026. In his resignation letter to President Donald Trump, he said that Iran "posed no imminent threat" to the United States and blamed "high-ranking Israeli officials" and "influential members of the American media" for creating a "misinformation campaign" that pushed the US into war.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More