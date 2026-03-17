Trump names VP JD Vance 'fraud czar': What the role means and why it's controversial

President Donald Trump has declared a "war on fraud" and handed Vice President JD Vance to lead it. This move has already made people raise eyebrows over how much direct control the White House plans to exercise over federal law enforcement. What Trump’s ‘War on Fraud’ Means: JD Vance tapped to lead nationwide crackdown (REUTERS)

What did Trump say? During his State of the Union address to Congress on February 24, Trump said he was launching a major crackdown on fraud across the United States.

“I am officially announcing the war on fraud,” Trump said, adding that “if we’re able to find enough of that fraud, we will actually have a balanced budget.” Then he added that Vice President Vance would oversee the effort and pointed to Minnesota as a major example of fraud cases investigated by federal authorities.

“The Somali pirates who ransack Minnesota remind us that there are large parts of the world where bribery, corruption, and lawlessness are the norm, not the exception,” he said, adding that illegal immigration and open borders have played a role in fraudulent activity.

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What Vance is actually doing At a news conference, Vance announced that the Justice Department would be creating a brand new, high-ranking position, an Assistant Attorney General for national fraud enforcement with broad authority to investigate fraud across the entire country. He said the role would be "run out of the White House" and answer directly to himself and President Trump.

The Justice Department already has a national fraud section chief but the new position will focus on investigating people “who are defrauding the United States,” according to Vance.

The new division will enforce federal criminal and civil laws against fraud targeting government programs, federally funded benefits, businesses, nonprofits and private citizens nationwide. The person in this role will oversee multi-district and multi-agency fraud investigations, work with federal agencies to identify and dismantle organized fraud schemes and advise the Attorney General on major fraud cases.

Vance said the White House expected to nominate someone for the position within days after which the nominee would need Senate confirmation.

Why this is controversial According to the New York Times, some critics say the plan is controversial because JD Vance said the new fraud chief would work under the direct supervision of the president. This would break a long-standing practice of keeping distance between the White House and federal law enforcement decisions since the Watergate scandal of the 1970s.

The Department of Justice already has a senior official called the fraud section chief who handles national fraud prosecutions. But critics say the new role could give the White House more direct control over investigations. Vance said the position would be part of a "very broad interagency" effort "being led from the president of the United States on down."

However, Pam Bondi supported the move and said the Justice Department is ready "to continue prosecuting fraudsters, unraveling structures that permit fraud, and holding bad actors accountable." She also warned protesters not to “test our resolve.”