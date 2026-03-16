What happened to Neal Dunn? Trump, Mike Johnson reveal GOP Rep's health issues; 'dead by June'

President Donald Trump has revealed during the press conference on Monday that Republican congressman had been dealing with a serious heart condition. Trump said Dunn was once given a very severe diagnosis but later made a remarkable recovery which helped preserve the Republican majority in the House. Neal Dunn faced a serious heart diagnosis before making a recovery says Donald Trump. (AP)

“It was a terminal diagnosis. He would be dead by June,” Trump said.

The House Speaker Mike Johnson looked very surprised by how openly the president spoke about the situation.

“OK, that wasn’t public, but, yeah, OK, it was grim,” Johnson said.

Trump also spoke about the medical procedure Dunn went through and said the operation was extensive.

“It was a long operation. They gave him more stents and more everything,” Trump said, adding that Dunn has had “a new lease on life. He has more energy than a man half his age.”

Neal's treatment was arranged by Trump and White House doctors Johnson said Trump had reached out to Dunn and arranged for him to receive medical care from doctors from the White House Medical Unit and other military physicians at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

“The man has a new lease on life. He acts like he's 30 years younger, and he walked into the conference meeting, and we thought we'd seen a ghost, and I spoke with him over the weekend, and he's encouraged and thankful, and he thanks the President for his leadership and intervention,” Johnson said.

Trump then described how Johnson had told him that Dunn had been “terminal” with a “really bad heart” and that there was “nothing they could do” for the longtime Florida representative.

“I realized I have doctors in the White House ... the White House, doctors are incredible and they've helped me with other people. They're helping me with people right now, people that are very sick... like they're miracle workers. And I said, I have to call them. And I called the two doctors, they're both great. And they immediately went over to see the congressman, and he was on the operating table, like two hours later,” Trump said.

Also Read: Susie Wiles diagnosed with cancer: All about White House chief of staff's ex-husband, kids and family

Earlier today, President has also announced that Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff has been diagnosed with early-stage Breast Cancer.

Trump said Wiles will continue working at the White House while undergoing treatment and praised her “strength and commitment” to her job.