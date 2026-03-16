Did Trump predict 9/11? What POTUS said about Osama, WTC attack in latest presser

Trump stated that he predicted Iran would weaponize the Strait of Hormuz, adding, “I predicted all of it. I predicted Osama bin Laden would knock out the World Trade Center. I made that prediction a year before he did it.”

President Donald Trump, during a press conference on Monday, bizarrely claimed that he predicted Osama bin Laden would ‘knock out’ the World Trade Center, referring to the tragic 9/11 attacks in 2001. The 79-year-old further added that he knew Iran would ‘weaponize’ the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Iran war.

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What happened on September 11, 2001? On September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda carried out the deadliest terrorist attack in US history. Nineteen hijackers took control of four commercial passenger planes:

American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 were deliberately crashed into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City at 8:46 AM and 9:03 AM respectively.

Both 110-story towers caught fire, suffered catastrophic structural damage, and completely collapsed within about two hours.

American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, at 9:37 AM.

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United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at 10:03 AM after passengers and crew attempted to retake control from the hijackers; it is believed the intended target was either the US Capitol or the White House.

The attacks killed 2,977 people (not counting the 19 hijackers), injured thousands more, and caused massive destruction in New York City and at the Pentagon.

Who was responsible? The attacks were planned and executed by the Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda, led by Osama bin Laden. Bin Laden publicly claimed responsibility in several video statements released between 2001 and 2004.

What has Trump said about 9/11? Back in 2019, Trump recalled the day of attacks. “I vividly remember when I first heard the news. I was sitting at home watching a major business television show early that morning. Jack Welch, the legendary head of General Electric, was about to be interviewed when all of a sudden they cut away. At first, there were different reports: It was a boiler fire, but I knew that boilers aren’t at the top of a building. It was a kitchen explosion in Windows on the World. Nobody really knew what happened. There was great confusion,” he said at the Pentagon Observance Ceremony.

“You waited, you prayed, you answered that most dreaded call, and your life changed forever. To each of you: The First Lady and I are united with you in grief, we come here in the knowledge that we cannot erase the pain or reverse the evil of that dark and wretched day, but we offer you all that we have: our unwavering loyalty, our undying devotion, and our eternal pledge that your loved ones will never, ever be forgotten.”