Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Flights suspended at Dubai Airport after drone damages fuel tank nearby
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Dubai temporarily stopped flights at its main international airport after a drone strike targeted facilities near the airfield, local authorities said on Monday. Meanwhile, Dubai Police said that traffic has also been closed on Airport Road and Airport Tunnel.
- 6 Mins agoIran accuses US of using UAE ports for attacks
- 21 Mins agoIran fired over 1,800 missiles and drones at UAE so far
- 36 Mins agoIran says Israeli strikes on Tehran fuel depots constitute 'ecocide'
- 42 Mins agoSaudi crown prince, UAE president discuss West Asia crisis
- 55 Mins agoFlights suspended at Dubai Airport
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Dubai temporarily stopped flights at its main international airport after a drone strike targeted facilities near the airfield, local authorities said on Monday. Meanwhile, Dubai Police said that traffic has also been closed on Airport Road and Airport Tunnel. Dubai Airport temporarily suspends flights ...Read More
Dubai briefly suspended flights at its main international airport after a drone attack hit facilities close to the airfield.
Officials said the incident damaged fuel tanks, forcing several aircraft to circle outside the airport while emergency teams dealt with the situation.
The suspension came days after a short disruption caused by another attack. Emirates, the largest airline operating from Dubai’s busiest airport, also confirmed that flights had been suspended.
Iran accuses US of using UAE ports for attacks
Tehran said the United States used “ports, docks and hideouts” in the United Arab Emirates to carry out strikes on Kharg Island, home to Iran’s main oil export terminal.
No evidence was presented to support the claim as the conflict continues.
Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates, said on social media that the country has the right to defend itself but “still prioritizes reason and logic, and continues exercising restraint.”
Iran's attacks on neighbouring Gulf states
On Saturday, Iran’s joint military command again warned it could strike US-linked “oil, economic and energy infrastructures” in the region if the Islamic Republic’s oil facilities are attacked.
Iran has said its attacks target the US presence across the region. The United Arab Emirates, along with other Gulf countries, Iraq, Jordan and Turkey, hosts US military facilities.
Drones or missiles have also been fired at civilian areas in the United Arab Emirates. These include Dubai airport, well known hotels and the country’s financial district.
Iran wants 'serious review' of Gulf ties: Ambassador
Iran’s relations with Gulf countries will need a "serious review" following the US-Israeli war on Iran, the country’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia told Reuters on Sunday, adding that the influence of outside powers in the region should be limited so it can move towards prosperity.
When asked if he was worried that the war could damage ties, Ambassador Alireza Enayati said: "It's a valid question, and the answer may be simple. We are neighbors and we cannot do without each other; we will need a serious review."
In a written reply to questions, he said the region’s situation over the last five decades had been shaped by an exclusionary approach within the region and heavy dependence on external powers.
"What the region has witnessed over the past five decades is the result of an exclusionary approach [within the region] and an excessive reliance on external powers," he said, calling for closer relations among the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, along with Iraq and Iran.
Attacks continue in UAE, Saudi
The United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Israel, Iran’s main regional rival, in 2020, has taken the heaviest impact from the attacks. However, every Gulf Arab state has felt the effects, and all have criticised Iran.
Away from public statements, analysts and regional sources told the news agency that there is increasing frustration towards the United States. The country has long acted as their security guarantor, but now they say Washington has pulled them into a war they did not support but are now paying a heavy price for.
In Saudi Arabia, strikes have mainly hit the eastern region, where most of the kingdom’s oil production takes place. Targets have also included Prince Sultan Airbase, which hosts US forces east of Riyadh, and the Diplomatic Quarter on the western side of the Saudi capital, according to statements from the Saudi defence ministry.
Saudi Arabia and Iran restored full diplomatic relations in 2023 after years of hostility that had seen both sides support rival political and military groups across the region.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran accuses US of using UAE ports for attacks
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Tehran said the United States used “ports, docks and hideouts” in the United Arab Emirates to carry out strikes on Kharg Island, home to Iran’s main oil export terminal.
No evidence was presented to support the claim as the conflict continues.
Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates, said on social media that the country has the right to defend itself but “still prioritizes reason and logic, and continues exercising restraint.”
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran fired over 1,800 missiles and drones at UAE so far
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran has fired over 1,800 missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates, more than any other country targeted by Tehran in the conflict, upending travel plans in the financial hub despite its air defence intercepting a vast majority of the projectiles.
On Wednesday, the city media office said two falling drones wounded four people near the airport.
Iran has taken aim at US assets but also civilian infrastructure, including landmarks, airports, ports and oil facilities around the Gulf, after US-Israeli attacks decimated its leadership.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran says Israeli strikes on Tehran fuel depots constitute 'ecocide'
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran's foreign minister said on Monday that Israeli strikes on Tehran fuel depots constituted "ecocide" due to the long-term risks to residents' health.
"Israel's bombings of fuel depots in Tehran violate international law and constitute ecocide," Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X.
"Residents face long-term damage to their health and well-being. Contamination of soil and groundwater could have generational impacts," the post added.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi crown prince, UAE president discuss West Asia crisis
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed in a phone call that continued Iranian attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries represent a dangerous escalation threatening regional security and stability, Saudi state media reported on Monday.
The United Arab Emirates, which normalized relations with Iran's arch-foe Israel in 2020, has faced the brunt of the attacks. But all Gulf Arab states have been impacted, and all have condemned Iran.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Flights suspended at Dubai Airport
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Flights at Dubai International Airport were briefly halted after a drone incident affected a fuel tank close to the airport and triggered a fire.
The fire was brought under control by teams from Dubai Civil Defence, the emirate's media office said in a statement issued early on Monday.
The statement added that stopping flight operations at the airport was a precaution to protect passengers and staff. "Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights."