Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Flights suspended at Dubai Airport after drone damages fuel tank nearby

Live

By

Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Drones or missiles have also been launched at civilian sites in the UAE. These include Dubai airport and popular hotels.

Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Dubai temporarily stopped flights at its main international airport after a drone strike targeted facilities near the airfield, local authorities said on Monday. Meanwhile, Dubai Police said that traffic has also been closed on Airport Road and Airport Tunnel. Dubai Airport temporarily suspends flights Dubai briefly suspended flights at its main international airport after a drone attack hit facilities close to the airfield. Officials said the incident damaged fuel tanks, forcing several aircraft to circle outside the airport while emergency teams dealt with the situation. The suspension came days after a short disruption caused by another attack. Emirates, the largest airline operating from Dubai’s busiest airport, also confirmed that flights had been suspended. Iran accuses US of using UAE ports for attacks Tehran said the United States used “ports, docks and hideouts” in the United Arab Emirates to carry out strikes on Kharg Island, home to Iran’s main oil export terminal. No evidence was presented to support the claim as the conflict continues. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates, said on social media that the country has the right to defend itself but “still prioritizes reason and logic, and continues exercising restraint.” Iran's attacks on neighbouring Gulf states On Saturday, Iran’s joint military command again warned it could strike US-linked “oil, economic and energy infrastructures” in the region if the Islamic Republic’s oil facilities are attacked. Iran has said its attacks target the US presence across the region. The United Arab Emirates, along with other Gulf countries, Iraq, Jordan and Turkey, hosts US military facilities. Drones or missiles have also been fired at civilian areas in the United Arab Emirates. These include Dubai airport, well known hotels and the country’s financial district. Iran wants 'serious review' of Gulf ties: Ambassador Iran’s relations with Gulf countries will need a "serious review" following the US-Israeli war on Iran, the country’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia told Reuters on Sunday, adding that the influence of outside powers in the region should be limited so it can move towards prosperity. When asked if he was worried that the war could damage ties, Ambassador Alireza Enayati said: "It's a valid question, and the answer may be simple. We are neighbors and we cannot do without each other; we will need a serious review." In a written reply to questions, he said the region’s situation over the last five decades had been shaped by an exclusionary approach within the region and heavy dependence on external powers. "What the region has witnessed over the past five decades is the result of an exclusionary approach [within the region] and an excessive reliance on external powers," he said, calling for closer relations among the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, along with Iraq and Iran. Attacks continue in UAE, Saudi The United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Israel, Iran’s main regional rival, in 2020, has taken the heaviest impact from the attacks. However, every Gulf Arab state has felt the effects, and all have criticised Iran. Away from public statements, analysts and regional sources told the news agency that there is increasing frustration towards the United States. The country has long acted as their security guarantor, but now they say Washington has pulled them into a war they did not support but are now paying a heavy price for. In Saudi Arabia, strikes have mainly hit the eastern region, where most of the kingdom’s oil production takes place. Targets have also included Prince Sultan Airbase, which hosts US forces east of Riyadh, and the Diplomatic Quarter on the western side of the Saudi capital, according to statements from the Saudi defence ministry. Saudi Arabia and Iran restored full diplomatic relations in 2023 after years of hostility that had seen both sides support rival political and military groups across the region. ...Read More

Dubai briefly suspended flights at its main international airport after a drone attack hit facilities close to the airfield. Officials said the incident damaged fuel tanks, forcing several aircraft to circle outside the airport while emergency teams dealt with the situation. The suspension came days after a short disruption caused by another attack. Emirates, the largest airline operating from Dubai’s busiest airport, also confirmed that flights had been suspended. Iran accuses US of using UAE ports for attacks Tehran said the United States used “ports, docks and hideouts” in the United Arab Emirates to carry out strikes on Kharg Island, home to Iran’s main oil export terminal. No evidence was presented to support the claim as the conflict continues. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates, said on social media that the country has the right to defend itself but “still prioritizes reason and logic, and continues exercising restraint.” Iran's attacks on neighbouring Gulf states On Saturday, Iran’s joint military command again warned it could strike US-linked “oil, economic and energy infrastructures” in the region if the Islamic Republic’s oil facilities are attacked. Iran has said its attacks target the US presence across the region. The United Arab Emirates, along with other Gulf countries, Iraq, Jordan and Turkey, hosts US military facilities. Drones or missiles have also been fired at civilian areas in the United Arab Emirates. These include Dubai airport, well known hotels and the country’s financial district. Iran wants 'serious review' of Gulf ties: Ambassador Iran’s relations with Gulf countries will need a "serious review" following the US-Israeli war on Iran, the country’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia told Reuters on Sunday, adding that the influence of outside powers in the region should be limited so it can move towards prosperity. When asked if he was worried that the war could damage ties, Ambassador Alireza Enayati said: "It's a valid question, and the answer may be simple. We are neighbors and we cannot do without each other; we will need a serious review." In a written reply to questions, he said the region’s situation over the last five decades had been shaped by an exclusionary approach within the region and heavy dependence on external powers. "What the region has witnessed over the past five decades is the result of an exclusionary approach [within the region] and an excessive reliance on external powers," he said, calling for closer relations among the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, along with Iraq and Iran. Attacks continue in UAE, Saudi The United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Israel, Iran’s main regional rival, in 2020, has taken the heaviest impact from the attacks. However, every Gulf Arab state has felt the effects, and all have criticised Iran. Away from public statements, analysts and regional sources told the news agency that there is increasing frustration towards the United States. The country has long acted as their security guarantor, but now they say Washington has pulled them into a war they did not support but are now paying a heavy price for. In Saudi Arabia, strikes have mainly hit the eastern region, where most of the kingdom’s oil production takes place. Targets have also included Prince Sultan Airbase, which hosts US forces east of Riyadh, and the Diplomatic Quarter on the western side of the Saudi capital, according to statements from the Saudi defence ministry. Saudi Arabia and Iran restored full diplomatic relations in 2023 after years of hostility that had seen both sides support rival political and military groups across the region.