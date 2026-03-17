Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Fire erupts in Fujairah Zone after drone attack; Saudi intercepts six drones
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: A fire erupted in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the United Arab Emirates after a drone strike, the emirate’s media office said, adding that no injuries were reported. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said six drones were intercepted and destroyed in the eastern region.
- 6 Mins agoSaudi intercepts six drones
- 25 Mins agoSounds heard in Dubai due to interceptions, say authorities
- 35 Mins agoUAE air traffic operations return to normal
- 46 Mins agoShrapnel falls on holy sites in Jerusalem
- 52 Mins agoDrone targets Iraqi oil field
- 55 Mins agoUAE temporarily closes its airspace
- 1 Hr 10 Mins agoFire erupts in Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after drone attack
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: A fire erupted in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the United Arab Emirates after a drone strike, the emirate’s media office said, adding that no injuries were reported. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said six drones were intercepted and destroyed in the eastern region....Read More
Fire in Fujairah Oil Industry Zone
A fire erupted in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the United Arab Emirates after a drone strike, the emirate’s media office said on Tuesday citing authorities. It added that no injuries were reported.
Civil defence teams were working to control the blaze, the media office said in a statement.
Fujairah is a key centre for both crude oil and refined fuels. Its importance has grown for the United Arab Emirates and global markets because it lies outside the Strait of Hormuz, which has been almost fully closed because of the war.
Gulf states press US to neutralise Iran for good: Report
Gulf Arab countries did not ask the United States to wage war against Iran, but many are now urging Washington not to stop the campaign while the Islamic Republic still has the ability to threaten the Gulf’s oil lifeline and the economies that depend on it, three Gulf sources told Reuters.
At the same time, the same sources and five Western and Arab diplomats said the United States was pushing Gulf states to take part in the war. Three of them said US President Donald Trump wants to demonstrate regional support for the operation in order to strengthen its international legitimacy as well as backing at home.
"There is a wide feeling across the Gulf that Iran has crossed every red line with every Gulf country,” said Abdulaziz Sager, chairman of the Saudi based Gulf Research Center and familiar with government thinking.
Iran continues Gulf attacks
Iranian drones and missiles have struck energy facilities across the Persian Gulf as the United States and Israeli offensive against the Islamic Republic moves into its third week.
The United Arab Emirates halted operations at its Ruwais oil refinery last week as a precaution after a drone strike caused a fire in the industrial area where the facility is located.
The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the only two Persian Gulf countries able to bypass the Strait of Hormuz for part of their oil exports. Riyadh has been rushing to increase shipments from its Red Sea coast.
Iran has managed to strike the United Arab Emirates repeatedly during the conflict, disrupting commercial flights and targeting energy sites on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz. This has added economic strain on the oil rich country, which has long served as a major centre for international travel.
West Asia oil exports drop at least 60%: Report
Daily oil exports from the Middle Eastern Gulf, which includes top exporter Saudi Arabia and several other major producers, have fallen by at least 60% in the week ending March 15 compared to February.
The decline comes amid disruptions and output cuts linked to the United States Iran war, according to shipping data and Reuters calculations.
The effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, normally used to move about a fifth of the world’s oil supply, has forced exporters to cancel shipments and halt production at oilfields, creating the largest supply disruption ever recorded.
Crude oil prices have jumped to the highest level in four years, while prices of some fuels have reached record highs.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi intercepts six drones
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: A spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said six drones were intercepted and destroyed in the kingdom’s eastern region.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Sounds heard in Dubai due to interceptions, say authorities
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Authorities in Dubai confirmed that the sounds heard across the city were the result of successful interceptions carried out by the air defence system.
The Dubai Media Office said incoming threats were intercepted, ensuring the safety of the public.
"Please remain in a safe place and follow warnings and updates on the official news channels," the social media post said.
Dubai Abu Dhabi News LIVE: UAE air traffic operations return to normal
Dubai Abu Dhabi News LIVE: Air traffic in the United Arab Emirates has returned to normal after temporary precautionary steps were lifted, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday, citing the country’s General Civil Aviation Authority.
Earlier on Tuesday, the authority had announced a temporary shutdown of the nation’s airspace amid fast changing security developments in the region, after the defence ministry said it was responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran.
Dubai Abu Dhabi News LIVE: Shrapnel falls on holy sites in Jerusalem
Dubai Abu Dhabi News LIVE: Israeli police said they found missile and interceptor fragments at holy sites in Jerusalem's Old City, including areas near the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
"During the recent missile salvo fired from Iran toward Jerusalem, several intercepts occurred over the city," the police said.
Dubai Abu Dhabi News LIVE: Drone targets Iraqi oil field
Dubai Abu Dhabi News LIVE: Two drones targeted a major southern Iraqi oil field late Monday, an oil ministry spokesperson told AFP, after the second attack in four days.
Majnoon oil field was "targeted by two drones, one hit a telecommunication tower," oil ministry spokesperson Saheb Bazoun said, adding that there had been no damage.
Dubai Abu Dhabi News LIVE: UAE temporarily closes its airspace
Dubai Abu Dhabi News LIVE: The United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority announced the temporary and full closure of the country's airspace, as "an exceptional precautionary measure", amid rapidly evolving regional security developments, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.
UAE's defence ministry said earlier on Tuesday it was responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran.
Dubai Abu Dhabi News LIVE: Fire erupts in Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after drone attack
Dubai Abu Dhabi News LIVE: A fire broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the United Arab Emirates following a drone attack, the emirate's media office said on Tuesday citing authorities, adding that no injuries had been reported.
Civil defence crews were working to bring the fire under control, the media office said in a statement.