Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE intercepts fresh Iran drones, missiles hours after loud explosions in Dubai
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Loud explosions were heard across Dubai early Wednesday as Iran continued retaliatory strikes targeting Gulf countries, alongside a fresh barrage of missiles and drones aimed at Israel and the region.
- 5 Mins agoIran ramps up attacks on Saudi Arabia; nearly 100 drones launched
- 16 Mins agoUAE says drones incoming from Iran, defense systems intercepting missiles
- 46 Mins agoProjectile hits near Bushehr nuclear plant
- 49 Mins agoIran army chief vows ‘decisive’ retaliation after Larijani killing
- 57 Mins agoSaudi intercepts missile near Prince Sultan base housing US forces
- 58 Mins agoUAE Foreign Minister offers condolences to victims of Iran’s ‘unprovoked terrorist attacks’
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoUS pounds Iran missile sites near Strait of Hormuz
- 1 Hr 4 Mins agoIsraeli strikes hit central Beirut, kill six as raids target Hezbollah areas
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoSaudi to host Arab, Islamic foreign ministers meet on regional security
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoWhat was behind the UAE airspace closure amid Iran missile, drone threats?
- 1 Hr 16 Mins agoSaudi Arabia downs ballistic missile near key US airbase, debris falls near Prince Sultan base
- 1 Hr 23 Mins agoPM Modi speaks with UAE President, condemns attacks and stresses Strait of Hormuz security
- 1 Hr 48 Mins agoUAE foreign minister holds calls with global counterparts on Iran strikes
- 1 Hr 50 Mins agoUAE presidential adviser says Iran miscalculated, pushed Gulf closer to US, Israel
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Loud explosions were heard across Dubai early Wednesday as Iran continued retaliatory strikes targeting Gulf countries, alongside a fresh barrage of missiles and drones aimed at Israel and the region. Authorities in Dubai said air defence systems were activated in response to incoming Iranian missile and drone threats, adding that the UAE has faced over 2,000 such attacks since the conflict began....Read More
Several loud explosions were reported in Baghdad on Tuesday evening, AFP reported, as a security official confirmed a drone and rocket attack targeting the US embassy.
Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward Al-Kharj, with debris falling near Prince Sultan Air Base, home to US personnel, without causing damage, as Iran continued strikes on Gulf nations.
UAE response on Iran attacks
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a series of calls with foreign ministers and senior officials to discuss escalating regional developments and the fallout of Iran’s missile attacks targeting the UAE and other countries.
A senior adviser to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, has said Iran misjudged its strikes on the UAE and other Gulf states, warning that the attacks are driving the region closer to Israel and the United States.
Gargash said the UAE is weighing a role alongside the US in safeguarding oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
“I can see us playing a role with other countries in ensuring the safety and security of the Strait of Hormuz,” Gargash told Bloomberg. “This is the responsibility not only of the United States, but of countries in Asia, countries in the region, countries in Europe,” he added.
US pounds Iran missile sites near Hormuz
The United States said it struck Iranian missile sites near the strategic Strait of Hormuz after Tehran launched missiles across the region, vowing to avenge the killing of a top security chief, AFP reported.
Two people were killed in Israel in the latest barrage, though its air defences have largely limited casualties since the conflict escalated.
Amid Iran’s moves to largely shut the vital oil corridor, which handles a fifth of global supply, the US said it deployed some of its heaviest bunker-busting bombs to target nearby missile facilities.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran ramps up attacks on Saudi Arabia; nearly 100 drones launched
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran has intensified its offensive against Saudi Arabia, launching nearly 100 drones in a single day, far exceeding earlier daily averages and marking the largest strike since the conflict began, Bloomberg reported.
The attacks have increasingly targeted the kingdom’s oil-rich eastern province, highlighting risks to critical energy infrastructure and key shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE says drones incoming from Iran, defense systems intercepting missiles
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The Ministry of Defence in UAE said, "UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drone".
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Projectile hits near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: A projectile struck an area near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday evening but caused no damage or injuries, Iran told the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reuters reported.
The UN nuclear watchdog said it had been informed of the impact, adding that the facility and staff were unharmed. The incident came in the third week of the US-Israeli war on Iran.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran army chief vows ‘decisive’ retaliation after Larijani killing
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran’s army chief Amir Hatami warned of a “decisive and regrettable” response to the killing of security chief Ali Larijani in an Israeli air strike.
In a statement, Hatami said Iran’s retaliation for the assassination of the Supreme National Security Council secretary would be firm, as the Revolutionary Guards said they had launched missiles at central Israel “in revenge for the blood of martyr Dr Ali Larijani and his companions.”
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi intercepts missile near Prince Sultan base housing US forces
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward Al-Kharj, with debris falling near Prince Sultan Air Base, home to US personnel, without causing damage, as Iran continued strikes on Gulf nations.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE Foreign Minister offers condolences to victims of Iran’s ‘unprovoked terrorist attacks’
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed “sincere condolences and deep sympathy” to families of those killed in what he called Iran’s “unprovoked terrorist attacks” targeting the UAE.
He said the victims, nationals of Palestine, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, lost their lives in “blatant attacks,” and wished a “swift and full recovery” to all those injured.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: US pounds Iran missile sites near Strait of Hormuz
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The US said it struck Iranian missile sites near the strategic Strait of Hormuz after Tehran launched missiles across the region, vowing to avenge the killing of a top security chief, AFP reported.
Two people were killed in Israel in the latest barrage, though its air defences have largely limited casualties since the conflict escalated.
Amid Iran’s moves to largely shut the vital oil corridor, which handles a fifth of global supply, the US said it deployed some of its heaviest bunker-busting bombs to target nearby missile facilities.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Israeli strikes hit central Beirut, kill six as raids target Hezbollah areas
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: At least six people were killed in two Israeli strikes on central Beirut early Wednesday, Lebanon said, as local media reported additional raids on Hezbollah strongholds in the city’s southern suburbs, AFP reported.
One strike hit an apartment in the Zuqaq al-Blat neighbourhood, an area previously targeted due to a Hezbollah-linked financial firm. The densely populated district lies near government headquarters and several embassies.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi to host Arab, Islamic foreign ministers meet on regional security
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi Arabia said it will host a consultative meeting of foreign ministers from several Arab and Islamic countries in Riyadh on Wednesday evening to discuss efforts to support regional security and stability, Reuters reported.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: What was behind the UAE airspace closure amid Iran missile, drone threats?
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The United Arab Emirates reopened its airspace on Tuesday after a nearly two-hour precautionary closure triggered by what the military described as missile and drone threats from Iran.
Authorities said the shutdown was imposed following a comprehensive assessment of security and operational conditions, in coordination with relevant agencies. The General Civil Aviation Authority termed it an “exceptional precautionary measure” aimed at protecting flights, air crews, and national airspace amid rapidly evolving regional tensions.
The state-run WAM news agency reported that flights resumed shortly after officials confirmed the situation had stabilised, adding that conditions continue to be monitored in real time to ensure aviation safety.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi Arabia downs ballistic missile near key US airbase, debris falls near Prince Sultan base
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a ballistic missile headed for Al-Kharj, with debris landing near Prince Sultan Air Base, home to US forces, without causing damage, according to Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: PM Modi speaks with UAE President, condemns attacks and stresses Strait of Hormuz security
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, extending advance Eid greetings and discussing the evolving situation in West Asia.
"Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings. We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure.
We agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
We will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region," PM Modi wrote on X.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE foreign minister holds calls with global counterparts on Iran strikes
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a series of calls with foreign ministers and senior officials to discuss escalating regional developments and the fallout of Iran’s missile attacks targeting the UAE and other countries.
He spoke withUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, Kosovo’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Glauk Konjufca, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, according to Gulf News.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE presidential adviser says Iran miscalculated, pushed Gulf closer to US, Israel
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: A senior adviser to the UAE president has said Iran misjudged its strikes on the UAE and other Gulf states, warning that the attacks are driving the region closer to Israel and the United States.
Anwar Gargash said the UAE is weighing a role alongside the US in safeguarding oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
“I can see us playing a role with other countries in ensuring the safety and security of the Strait of Hormuz,” Gargash told Bloomberg. “This is the responsibility not only of the United States, but of countries in Asia, countries in the region, countries in Europe,” he added.