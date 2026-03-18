Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE intercepts fresh Iran drones, missiles hours after loud explosions in Dubai

Several loud explosions were reported in Baghdad on Tuesday evening, AFP reported, as a security official confirmed a drone and rocket attack targeting the US embassy.

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward Al-Kharj, with debris falling near Prince Sultan Air Base, home to US personnel, without causing damage, as Iran continued strikes on Gulf nations.

UAE response on Iran attacks

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a series of calls with foreign ministers and senior officials to discuss escalating regional developments and the fallout of Iran’s missile attacks targeting the UAE and other countries.

A senior adviser to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, has said Iran misjudged its strikes on the UAE and other Gulf states, warning that the attacks are driving the region closer to Israel and the United States.

Gargash said the UAE is weighing a role alongside the US in safeguarding oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

“I can see us playing a role with other countries in ensuring the safety and security of the Strait of Hormuz,” Gargash told Bloomberg. “This is the responsibility not only of the United States, but of countries in Asia, countries in the region, countries in Europe,” he added.

US pounds Iran missile sites near Hormuz

The United States said it struck Iranian missile sites near the strategic Strait of Hormuz after Tehran launched missiles across the region, vowing to avenge the killing of a top security chief, AFP reported.

Two people were killed in Israel in the latest barrage, though its air defences have largely limited casualties since the conflict escalated.

Amid Iran’s moves to largely shut the vital oil corridor, which handles a fifth of global supply, the US said it deployed some of its heaviest bunker-busting bombs to target nearby missile facilities.