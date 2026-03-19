Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: Projectile hits vessel off UAE near Hormuz after Iran's gas field offensive

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Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar news live: A smoke plume near the Dubai International Airport on March 18, 2026

Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: Amid the raging war between Iran and US-Israel, a projectile hit a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates near the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire, a British naval maritime security agency said on Thursday. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report at 2300 GMT on Wednesday "that a vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile which has resulted in a fire on board" off the UAE port of Khor Fakkan in the Gulf of Oman, AFP reported. Meanwhile the UAE has called Iran's attacks on its Habshan gas facility and Bab field 'a dangerous escalation.' The fresh round of offensive comes after Israel launched attacks on Iran's South Pars natural gas field, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warning of “uncontrollable consequences" that "could engulf the entire world.” Here are the key points on situation in UAE and other Gulf nations: As Iran retaliated by hitting gas facilities in Qatar, Qatar in response ordered Iranian Embassy officials to leave the country within 24 hours.

Tehran also struck the Habshan gas facility and Bab field in the United Arab Emirates, which the government there called a “dangerous escalation” in the Islamic Republic’s war against Israel and the United States.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi say the gas operations had been shut down after interceptions over the sites.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has slammed Iran after overnight attacks. “What little trust there was before has completely been shattered,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan was quoted as saying by AP. ...Read More

Meanwhile the UAE has called Iran's attacks on its Habshan gas facility and Bab field 'a dangerous escalation.' The fresh round of offensive comes after Israel launched attacks on Iran's South Pars natural gas field, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warning of “uncontrollable consequences" that "could engulf the entire world.” Here are the key points on situation in UAE and other Gulf nations: As Iran retaliated by hitting gas facilities in Qatar, Qatar in response ordered Iranian Embassy officials to leave the country within 24 hours.

Tehran also struck the Habshan gas facility and Bab field in the United Arab Emirates, which the government there called a “dangerous escalation” in the Islamic Republic’s war against Israel and the United States.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi say the gas operations had been shut down after interceptions over the sites.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has slammed Iran after overnight attacks. “What little trust there was before has completely been shattered,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan was quoted as saying by AP.