Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: Projectile hits vessel off UAE near Hormuz after Iran's gas field offensive
Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: The situation in the Gulf region continues to be on the edge as the Iran-US war nears three weeks. The UAE on Thursday called Iran's attacks on its Habshan gas facility and Bab field 'a dangerous escalation.'
- 5 Mins agoExtra day for prayers, say conflict-hit UAE residents as Shawwal crescent not spotted
- 17 Mins agoIsrael attacks Iran's South Pars natural gas field, Iran's energy lifeline
- 28 Mins agoSaudi slams Iran after overnight attacks
- 38 Mins agoOps at two key energy facilities in Abu Dhabi suspended
- 41 Mins agoFresh wave of strikes after Ali Larijani's killing
- 42 Mins agoEnergy sites under attack
- 46 Mins agoAbu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: Projectile hits a vessel off UAE, near Strait of Hormuz
- 51 Mins agoUAE calls Iran's gas field attack ‘dangerous escalation’
Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: Amid the raging war between Iran and US-Israel, a projectile hit a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates near the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire, a British naval maritime security agency said on Thursday. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report at 2300 GMT on Wednesday "that a vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile which has resulted in a fire on board" off the UAE port of Khor Fakkan in the Gulf of Oman, AFP reported....Read More
Meanwhile the UAE has called Iran's attacks on its Habshan gas facility and Bab field 'a dangerous escalation.' The fresh round of offensive comes after Israel launched attacks on Iran's South Pars natural gas field, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warning of “uncontrollable consequences" that "could engulf the entire world.”
Here are the key points on situation in UAE and other Gulf nations:
- As Iran retaliated by hitting gas facilities in Qatar, Qatar in response ordered Iranian Embassy officials to leave the country within 24 hours.
- Tehran also struck the Habshan gas facility and Bab field in the United Arab Emirates, which the government there called a “dangerous escalation” in the Islamic Republic’s war against Israel and the United States.
- Authorities in Abu Dhabi say the gas operations had been shut down after interceptions over the sites.
- Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has slammed Iran after overnight attacks. “What little trust there was before has completely been shattered,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan was quoted as saying by AP.
Eid-al fitr 2026 news live: Extra day for prayers, say conflict-hit UAE residents as Shawwal crescent not spotted
Eid-al fitr 2026 news live: As the Shawwal crescent was not spotted in the Gulf region on Wednesday and Eid being declared on Friday, UAE residents said they felt that another day of the holy month of Ramzan was a blessing and a final opportunity to reflect, the Khaleej Times reported. Some people also said they were using the final night of the holy month to pray for ‘peace and safety in the UAE’ as the region continues to be on the edge amid Iran-US war.
Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: Israel attacks Iran's South Pars natural gas field, Iran's energy lifeline
Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: Iranian state media said on Wednesday that Israel had attacked Iran’s South Pars natural gas field — part of the world’s largest such gas resource and a pillar of the country’s energy supplies. Iran condemned the strike with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warning of “uncontrollable consequences" that "could engulf the entire world.”
via AP
Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: Saudi slams Iran after overnight attacks
Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has slammed Iran after overnight attacks. “What little trust there was before has completely been shattered,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan was quoted as saying by AP. He said this after a meeting between foreign ministers of the Gulf Arab states and others over the Iranian attacks tearing at the wider Middle East. “The attacks on my country and on my neighboring countries that are not involved in this conflict — that’s all I’m interested in,” Prince Faisal said. “We’re going to use every lever we have — political, economic, diplomatic and otherwise — to get these attacks to stop." “I cannot see it as coincidental,” he said. “That’s the clearest signal of how Iran feels about diplomacy. … It tries to pressure its neighbors, and that’s not going to work.”
Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: Ops at two key energy facilities in Abu Dhabi suspended
Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: The operations at the Habshan gas facilities in Abu Dhabi have been shut down following an incident caused by debris from recently intercepted missiles, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said. Authorities are also responding to incidents at the Bab oilfield and gas facilities, the office added. "Operations at the gas facilities have been suspended, and no injuries have been reported," the media office confirmed.
Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: Fresh wave of strikes after Ali Larijani's killing
Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: The fresh wave of strikes launched by Iran targetting key energy sites in the Gulf region comes after its top security official Ali Larijani was killed in US-Israeli strikes.
Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: Energy sites under attack
Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: As the war rages on, Iran on Wednesday struck a major natural gas facility in Qatar. It also launched attacks targeting UAE's Habshan gas facility and Bab field, with UAE denouncing it as a “dangerous escalation”.
Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: Projectile hits a vessel off UAE, near Strait of Hormuz
Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: A projectile hit a vessel off UAE, near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, AFP reported citing UK maritime agency. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report at 2300 GMT on Wednesday "that a vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile which has resulted in a fire on board" off the UAE port of Khor Fakkan in the Gulf of Oman.
Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: UAE calls Iran's gas field attack ‘dangerous escalation’
Abu Dhabi, Dubai news LIVE: The United Arab Emirates has called Iran's attacks targeting its Habshan gas facility and Bab field 'a dangerous escalation.'
via AP