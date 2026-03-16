Susie Wiles diagnosed with cancer: All about White House chief of staff's ex-husband, kids and family

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, United States President Donald Trump said on Monday. Trump said that Susie will continue to work at the White House during her treatment. (AP)

Trump said that Susie will continue to work at the White House during her treatment, hailing her “strength and commitment” to her job.

Susie, who managed Trump's 2024 comeback campaign, has two children – Katie and Caroline. She divorced her ex-husband, Lanny Wiles, in 2017 after being married for more than three decades.

Who is Susie Wiles' ex-husband? Susie married ex-husband Lanny Wiles – who also has a political background – in 1984, following which the couple moved to Ponte Vedra in Florida, People.com reported.

After marriage, Susie wanted to “start a family and a life outside politics”, she told Vanity Fair. The couple had two daughters – Katie and Caroline. Lanny graduated from North Carolina State University, and has been the principal of Wiles Consulting — a government affairs consulting firm — since January 1995, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Both Lanny and Susie worked at the White House for former US president Ronald Reagan in the late 1970s. According to New York Times, Lanny was the former head of the Reagan White House advance team.

Susie's children are also in the political realm Susie's children Katie and Caroline are also a part of the political realm, similar to their parents. The former was also briefly involved in Trump's first administration, according to People.

Katie has worked at the Jacksonville City Hall as Mayor Lenny Curry's chief of communications, and currently works at a lobbying and consulting firm called Continental Strategy. She was promoted to director of the firm's lobbying and consulting offices in Jacksonville and Washington soon after Susie's appointment as Trump's chief of staff, USA Today reported.

Caroline has earlier worked as a deputy assistant to the president and director of scheduling, but resigned in February, 2017. She began working with lobbying firm Rubin Turnbull & Associates in January, 2025, according to Floridian Press. She is currently the vice president of foreign affairs there.