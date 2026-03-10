Trump, Vance were ‘philosophically little different’ about US strikes on Iran

Trump further said, "I think he was maybe less enthusiastic about going, but he was quite enthusiastic. I felt it (strikes on Iran) was something we had to do."

Speaking to reporters at his golf club in Florida, the President stated he could say that Vance was "philosophically a little different than me" at the beginning of the war, when the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, resulting in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- a move that triggered a wider regional conflict in the Middle East. Follow US-Iran war news live updates

Dismissing notions of any disagreements or tensions with Vance, Trump said, "No, we get along very well on this."

US President Donald Trump on Monday downplayed differences between him and his vice president, JD Vance, over attacking Iran, and said that his deputy was "philosophically a little different" than him, but was "quite enthusiastic".

Across the world, the US's move to attack Iran and the subsequent death of Khamenei have been received with mixed reactions, while some hailed Trump, many others criticised the killing of the head of state.

The war has also reportedly sparked tensions among Republicans, with many questioning how the operation in Iran aligns with the "America First" movement, started by the President.

Vance is among the few who have embodied the movement, rising up the ranks in American politics. JD Vance is now considered a top contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028, giving him a chance to carry Trump's movement forward, The Associated Press reported.

Vance backs Trump, enforces his vision JD Vance, a former Marine, has often reinforced Trump's vision for America throughout his political journey.

In a 2023 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, Vance wrote that he supports Trump because "I know he won't recklessly send Americans to fight overseas."

On the eve of the joint US-Israeli strikes, Vance had told the Washington Post that there was "no chance" that the US would become involved in a drawn-out war as it did in Iraq.

However, since the strikes began, Vance has consistently backed the US President. In an interview with Fox News, the vice president dismissed comparisons of the Iran operation to earlier wars, including Iraq and Afghanistan.

“If you think back to Afghanistan, 20 years of mission creep, 20 years (of) not having a clear objective and 20 years (of) the United States trying to bring liberal democracy to Afghanistan,” Vance said.

“Iraq was a little bit shorter, but we were still in that country for nearly a decade with no clear mission, no clear definition," he added.

Vance said what stands out this time is that "the president has clearly defined what he wants to accomplish".

JD Vance also shared the interview clip to his X handle and wrote, "President Trump will not get the United States into a years-long conflict with no clear objective."

He reinforced Trump's remarks to say that "Iran can never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon," adding that this is the goal of Washington's operation. "President Trump will see it through to completion," Vance affirmed.