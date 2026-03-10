'Don't try anything cute': Trump warns Iran as US president claims war is 'pretty much over'

As the conflict between US-Israel and Iran continues, US President Donald Trump has stated that the war is “very complete” and almost over. Speaking to CBS News, Trump, on Monday, also warned Iran against "doing anything bad." After the war broke out, Trump claimed that US action in Iran would last for at least four to five weeks. However, on Monday, the US President claimed that Washington has been “Far ahead” in its timeline and the conflict could come to an end soon. (Reuters )

On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran as part of a joint military operation. This operation, escalated into a conflict, which has now brought the Middle East nations to the brink of a regional war.

Track LIVE updates on the US-Iran war here

Speaking to CBS News reporters, Trump said that the war is "very complete, pretty much."

"They have no navy, no communications, they've got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones," said Trump, adding that Tehran has nothing left in a "military sense."

Trump's warning to Iran The US President also warned Iran, urging the Islamic Republic to "not try anything cute".

"They've shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute or it's going to be the end of that country…If they do anything bad, that would be the end of Iran and you'd never hear the name again," POTUS was quoted as saying.

Trump also said the Strait of Hormuz is open now and claimed ships have been entering the strait, adding that he is mulling a US takeover of the vital passage.

The US President's remark comes just a the Department of Defence posted that the US has "only just begun its fight." Trump is also scheduled to hold a press conference as the conflict impacts oil prices worldwide.