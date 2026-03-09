Fact check: Is Trump really considering bringing back the draft amid Iran war? Details

The ongoing involvement of the United States with Israel in the war with Iran could potentially lead to a situation where the US is dragged further into the conflict with the United States. There is also the possibility of the US deploying US Army troops to the ground in Iran, having privately shown "serious interest" in it, per NBC News. President Donald J. Trump delivers the first State of the Union address on February 24. (via REUTERS)

US troops being deployed in Iran could lead to a requirement of more Americans to join the army. So much so, that many fear that President Trump might consider bringing back the mandatory draft policy for American youths.

Mandatory drafting or conscription into the US Army and other US military branches was discontinued in 1973 after the Vietnam War. But it was not abolished completely. American men aged 18–25 still must register with the Selective Service System, so the government could restart a draft in a national emergency.

If the fears of Americans possibly being drafted into the army, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt further fueled them by saying a military draft is "not off of the table."

What Karoline Leavitt Said Karoline Leavitt made an appearance on Fox News' 'Sunday Morning Futures' with host Maria Bartiromo and spoke about Trump's plan of possibly bringing back the draft. She said that Trump "wisely does not remove options off of the table," adding that he as commander in chief wants to continue to assess the success of this military operation."

“I know a lot of politicians like to do that quickly, but the president, as commander in chief, wants to continue to assess the success of this military operation," Leavitt said. "It’s not part of the current plan right now, but the president, again, wisely keeps his options on the table.”

Leavitt faced backlash for her comments, including from Republican lawmaker, House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. MTG hit out at the White House Press Secretary with a post on X.

“How about the answer is NO DRAFT AND NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND because we campaigned on NO MORE FOREIGN WARS OR REGIME CHANGE!!! Liars every single one of them! Not my son, over my dead body!!!!!” she wrote.

Trump Considering Mobilizing US Troops In Iran On Saturday, NBC News reported citing sources that President Donald Trump is "privately shown serious interest" in mobilizing US troops in Iran in an attempt to overthrow the Ayatollah regime. NBC reported, citing sources familiar with the discussion, that further mobilization of US Army personnel in Iran is not out of the question.

However, the White House has not confirmed the reports, with Karoline Leavitt calling it "based on assumptions."