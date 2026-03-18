Ex-Epstein attorney Alan Dershowitz slammed for hit piece on Joe Kent: ‘In what world is…'

Former Harvard law professor and ex-attorney to Jeffrey Epstein, Alan Dershowitz is facing backlash after publishing a newsletter on Substack attacking Joe Kent for his resignation on Monday over the war in Iran. Alan Dershowitz criticized Joe Kent over his Iran resignation, sparking widespread online backlash. (Getty Images via AFP)

In a newsletter published on March 17, Dershowitz did not hold back and wrote that called Kent a “Neo Nazi, Jew hating, Israel-basher” and called his departure "good riddance to bad garbage."

What Did Alan Dershowitz Say? Dershowitz called Kent a “liar” and accused him of “invoking antisemitic tropes” in his resignation letter.

"Joe Kent, who cavorts with Nazis and blames the Jews for everything, has resigned in protest over the Iran attack. In his letter he invokes antisemitic tropes about Israel, the Jews and the media they control, getting us into wars," Dershowitz wrote.

Dershowitz also pushed back on Kent's reference to the Iraq war, writing, "He includes the Iraq war which the then Prime Minister of Israel actually opposed. Kent is a liar, bigot and Nazi lover."

"Anyone who supports this evil man and his bigoted views should join him. Good riddance,” he added.

Also Read: Gold Star wife fires back at Joe Kent amid Iran war resignation: 'You don't get to…'

The backlash The post quickly faced strong criticism online, with many pointing to Dershowitz's past and questioning his authority to say what’s best for America.

“The post quickly faced strong criticism online, with many pointing to Dershowitz's past and questioning his authority to say what’s best for America.” wrote one user on X.

Another user wrote, "Good friend and lawyer to Epstein who has previously represented Israeli spies such as Jonathan Pollard and the Dancing Israelis weighs in on what's best for America...."

“For those that don't know, Alan Dershowitz is Epstein's attorney. I didn't expect anything less from him,” wrote another.

Also Read: Joe Kent resignation: MAGA fumes over US counterterrorism chief's ‘disgraceful’ exit amid Iran war, ‘Good riddance’

Joe Kent resigned on March 17, 2026. And wrote in a letter to President Donald Trump that Iran "posed no imminent threat" to the United States and blaming "high-ranking Israeli officials" and "influential members of the American media" for creating a "misinformation campaign" that pushed the US into war.