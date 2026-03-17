Joe Kent resignation: MAGA fumes over US counterterrorism chief's ‘disgraceful’ exit amid Iran war, ‘Good riddance’

Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, announced his resignation due to the conflict in Iran, a surprising departure that illustrates how President Donald Trump’s choice to target Tehran has created divisions among some of the most steadfast members of his administration. However, his resignation has created uproar among Trump's supporters as they have slammed Kent's exit “disgraceful”. Joe Kent resigned from the National Counterterrorism Center, opposing the ongoing conflict in Iran. His statement criticized media and lobbyists for promoting war sentiments. (REUTERS)

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran,” Joe Kent, the head of the national counterterrorism center, stated in his resignation letter shared on X on Tuesday morning. “Until June of 2025, you understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation.”

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Joe Kent's resignation letter Trump appointed Kent to his position in February 2025. The Senate confirmed him last July.

Kent closely associated himself with Trump during an unsuccessful congressional campaign in 2022, where he asserted that the 2020 election was fraudulent and referred to the Jan. 6 rioters as “political prisoners.” He ran for office again in 2024 but was defeated by Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.), who secured a second term.

In his correspondence, Kent stated that Iran "did not pose an imminent threat" to the United States. He alleged that American media, senior Israeli officials, and powerful Israeli lobbyists “deployed a misinformation campaign" and “sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran.”

“This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory,” Kent stated. “This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women.”

There is no legitimate evidence to substantiate claims that Israel persuaded U.S. intelligence officials that Iraq was pursuing a weapons of mass destruction program prior to the American invasion in 2003.

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Joe Kent faces backlash Some legislators accused Kent of promoting anti-Semitic sentiments.

"Good riddance," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a moderate and hawkish member of the GOP, clapped back at Kent in his own social media message.

“Joe Kent is a crazed egomaniac who was often at the center of national security leaks, while rarely (never?) producing any actual work,” Taylor Budowich, Political consultant and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, wrote on X.

“He spent all of his time working to subvert the chain of command and undermine the President of the United States. This isn’t some principled resignation—he just wanted to make a splash before getting canned. What a loser,” he added.

Calling his Kent's resignation letter “disgraceful”, one X user said, “This isn't courage—it's cowardice dressed as conscience. Fire him retroactively, expose the leakers, and keep pounding the mullahs. America First means crushing threats, not coddling them. No room for defeatists in the fight.”

“Hmm. President Trump sometimes makes errors in judgment selecting his appointees, as is the case here. Thank you for resigning your service. Counterterrorism. That position requires someone who will stand steadfast for the long term best interest of America, and not succumb to the pressures of the anti-Semitic lobby,” another reacted.