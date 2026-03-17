India’s Brics challenge: Balancing ties with Iran, Saudi, UAE amid drone strikes

India has been caught in a delicate position in its efforts to forge a common stance on the West Asia conflict within the Brics grouping, currently chaired by New Delhi, because of divergent positions among member states, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. Fire and plumes of smoke rises after a drone struck a fuel tank forcing the temporary suspension of flights. near Dubai International Airport, in United Arab Emirates, on March 16 (AP)

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had raised the issue of Brics playing a “constructive role” in supporting regional security and stability during a phone call with external affairs minister S Jaishankar on March 12. It is understood that the Iranian side wanted Brics to condemn what it has described as the “aggression and crimes” of Israel and the US.

The people said that India has had to strike a balance because of the country’s relations with Brics member states such as Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which are involved in the conflict that began on February 28.

“On the one hand, there are calls from the Iranians to condemn the attacks on their country. On the other hand, member states such as the UAE are seeking the condemnation of Iran’s attacks on their infrastructure,” one person said.

Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia and the UAE that Iranian officials said targeted US military bases and other infrastructure supporting American troops. In recent days, these attacks have expanded to oil-related infrastructure in both countries.

The Indian side has already said it is engaged with all Brics member states on the situation in West Asia, especially through the Sherpa channel, to formulate a consensus position. The last virtual meeting of Brics Sherpas was held on March 12.

When external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked at a media briefing on Tuesday about efforts to forge a common position within Brics on the West Asia conflict, he replied that the matter hinged on ensuring consensus within the grouping.

“Brics works on the basis of consensus. As you know, in this particular ongoing conflict, there are several members of the Brics who are involved in it,” he said. “For that reason, it has been difficult to bridge the gap between the positions that countries have taken but we continue to be engaged with all the stakeholders.”