Fact check: Did Kash Patel plead the 5th after Ted Lieu played Epstein recording at Congress? ‘bury it…’
Viral posts said Ted Lieu played a clip of Kash Patel saying Trump told him to “bury” Jeffrey Epstein files. The reports are fake; Lieu didn't play the video.
A claim has gone viral on social media, which states that California US House Rep. Ted Lieu played a recording of Kash Patel at his US House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Jeffrey Epstein files row.
The posts go on to state that in the video, Patel purportedly states in the video that Trump told him to "bury" the Epstein files. It then claims that Patel invoked his Fifth Amendment rights to deny answering Lieu's questions on the video.
However, Ht.com can confirm that the video is fake. First up, the posts suggested that the Patel underwent a House Judiciary Committee hearing in March 2026, which is not the case. Patel last testified before the Committee on September 17, 2025, during an oversight hearing on the FBI. Patel had last leaded the fifth when he chose to answer questions related to Trump's handling og
Additionally, there are no credible reports of Ted Lieu playing a clip on reputable news outlets. Snopes reports that the claim originated as a hoax from the Facebook page 'Morning Current.' Though explicitly not a parody page, the Snopes report states that the page routinely posts misleading clickbait content with affiliate links.
The claim then spread to YouTube, with a page called Silent Docket posting a video that gained hundreds of thousands of views. Here's the video:
Ted Lieu Vs Trump Over Epstein Files Row
Ted Lieu is perhaps one of the most vocal critics of Donald Trump's involvement in the Epstein files. The California 36th district House Representative has repeatedly attacked Trump over the FBI complaint from an anonymous complainant, Katie Johnson' claiming that Trump and Epstein raped her as a 13-year-old in 1994.
Also read: Was ‘Katie Johnson’ arrested over FBI complaint on Trump-Epstein row? Here's the truth
On February 19, he held a presser in California on the unredacted Epstein files that the House Judiciary committee got to preview. He claimed that Trump is mentioned "thousands of times" in them, and they alleged that the POTUS "raped and threatened to kill" minors.
Notably, both the Katie Johnson (one a Jane Doe complaint) lawsuit against Trump on the alleged 1994 incident has been withdrawn. Trump has denied involvement or any wrongdoing.
