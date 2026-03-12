Was ‘Katie Johnson’ arrested over FBI complaint on Trump-Epstein row? Here's the truth
Viral posts claim “Katie Johnson,” who accused Trump and Epstein of rape in a 2016 FBI complaint, was arrested for fraud. No such arrest or charges exist.
A claim is doing the rounds on social media that the woman who filed a 2016 FBI complaint under the pseudonym Katie Johnson, alleging that Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein raped her in 1994 when she was 13 years old, has been arrested.
Posts on social media are claiming that the woman identified as Katie Johnson is facing charges of "fraud, theft, and the exploitation of an elderly person." The hoax was made viral by multiple MAGA-linked social media accounts and spread like wildfire.
However, Ht.com can confirm that no charges have been brought against the complainant, and neither was she arrested over the complaint. For instance, here is a viral post that claims that charges were brought against Johnson.
Johnson had claimed in her complaint that Trump and Epstein raped her in 1994 during parties at Epstein's New York residence. The first suit was filed in California federal court in April that year, but was dismissed shortly after. It was followed by two New York filings under "Jane Doe" in June and October 2016.
However, both lawsuits were withdrawn before the 2016 US election and Donald Trump as denied involvement or wrongdoing.
Also read: Stryker hit with global cyberattack by suspected Iranian-backed group, thousands of workers affected at Cork plants
What Katie Johnson Alleged
Katie Johnson has claimed in her 2016 lawsuit that Epstein lured her with modeling promises. It then allegedly led to repeated assaults by both men over four months, per her complaint. She alleged that she was held as a "sex slave" and that forcible acts were performed on her.
However, the 2016 lawsuit came to a shocking halt after Johnson allegedly received multiple death threats. A press conference on the case that her attorney, Lisa Bloom , had scheduled for November 2016, was canceled without explanation.
As of now, the case has reportedly come to a conclusion after all lawsuits against Trump were dropped without resolution. Epstein was aware of the claims, forwarding them in emails labeled "nuts."
However, reports say that no corroborating evidence, like the plaintiff, Katie Johnson, publicly appearing has surfaced since.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More