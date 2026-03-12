Was ‘Katie Johnson’ arrested over FBI complaint on Trump-Epstein row? Here's the truth

However, Ht.com can confirm that no charges have been brought against the complainant, and neither was she arrested over the complaint. For instance, here is a viral post that claims that charges were brought against Johnson.

Posts on social media are claiming that the woman identified as Katie Johnson is facing charges of "fraud, theft, and the exploitation of an elderly person." The hoax was made viral by multiple MAGA-linked social media accounts and spread like wildfire.

A claim is doing the rounds on social media that the woman who filed a 2016 FBI complaint under the pseudonym Katie Johnson, alleging that Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein raped her in 1994 when she was 13 years old, has been arrested.

Johnson had claimed in her complaint that Trump and Epstein raped her in 1994 during parties at Epstein's New York residence. The first suit was filed in California federal court in April that year, but was dismissed shortly after. It was followed by two New York filings under "Jane Doe" in June and October 2016.

However, both lawsuits were withdrawn before the 2016 US election and Donald Trump as denied involvement or wrongdoing.

What Katie Johnson Alleged Katie Johnson has claimed in her 2016 lawsuit that Epstein lured her with modeling promises. It then allegedly led to repeated assaults by both men over four months, per her complaint. She alleged that she was held as a "sex slave" and that forcible acts were performed on her.

However, the 2016 lawsuit came to a shocking halt after Johnson allegedly received multiple death threats. A press conference on the case that her attorney, Lisa Bloom , had scheduled for November 2016, was canceled without explanation.

As of now, the case has reportedly come to a conclusion after all lawsuits against Trump were dropped without resolution. Epstein was aware of the claims, forwarding them in emails labeled "nuts."

However, reports say that no corroborating evidence, like the plaintiff, Katie Johnson, publicly appearing has surfaced since.