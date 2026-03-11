Edit Profile
    Stryker hit with global cyberattack by suspected Iranian-backed group, thousands of workers affected at Cork plants

    Stryker has suffered a worldwide cyberattack impacting employee accounts, particularly at its Cork plants.

    Updated on: Mar 11, 2026 8:49 PM IST
    By Khushi Arora
    A global cyberattack has hit Stryker, affecting employee accounts worldwide including thousands of workers at its Cork plants, as per Irish Examiner. Hackers reportedly replaced internal login pages with the logo of Handala. Many employees have also lost access to their accounts after data on their devices was reportedly wiped.

    Stryker Systems Wiped in Suspected Iranian Hack, Cork Operations Disrupted
    Stryker Systems Wiped in Suspected Iranian Hack, Cork Operations Disrupted (Pexel)

    (This is developing copy)

      Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More

