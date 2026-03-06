Amazon hacked? Major outage amid Iran tensions raises cyberattack questions; ‘When will it be back up?’
Amazon outage update: Popular e-commerce platform Amazon was down for thousands of users in the US on Thursday
Amazon outage update: Popular e-commerce platform Amazon was down for thousands of users in the US on Thursday. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed at least 22,000 reports about issues on Amazon at the time of writing this story. The actual number of affected users may vary.
Users on social media flagged issues with logging in, checking out, and browsing products on the company's website. While complaints grew, several social media users speculated whether Amazon was facing a cyberattack, especially since the US is involved in a conflict with Iran.
“Amazon has been down…. Amazon said at least 3 data centers were hit by drones in the Middle East in the past few days,” one user sarcastically wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Yes, but the question remains: did Amazon shut down the site because they got hacked?” another person asked.
Was Amazon hacked? No. There is no official confirmation to back this claim. An Amazon spokesperson explained the outage, saying, “We're sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping. We appreciate customers’ patience as we work to resolve the issue.”
When will Amazon be back up?
No official statement from Amazon or AWS has confirmed the cause or timeline. Past similar outages were resolved in 4–12 hours.
How to troubleshoot while waiting
Refresh the page/app or clear cache/cookies.
Try a different browser/device or network (Wi-Fi vs. mobile data).
Use Amazon’s mobile site or app (some report partial success).
Check status: health.aws.amazon.com or downdetector.com/status/amazon.
Wait: Most users regain access once backend routing stabilizes.
