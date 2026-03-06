UAE's safety guideline amid Iran missile threat: ‘Do not exit to film or record’

As the United Arab Emirates faced fresh missile threats from Iran on Thursday, it issued safety guidelines for its citizens asking them to remain cautious and not to step out to record any videos. Track updates on Iran-US conflict The advisory noted that in case an alert is issued, some people leave their homes or even stop their cars to record videos. (in picture: A plume of black smoke rising from a fire near fuel depots at the port of Fujairah in the gulf emirate of Fujairah on March 4, 2026.) (AFP)

“Alert for your safety — do not exit to film or record. Proceed immediately to a safe place and remain until the all-clear,” the UAE administration said in as statement. The advisory noted that in case an alert is issued, some people leave their homes or even stop their cars to record videos. Follow Dubai news

“The warning is issued for your safety. You must comply by heading to a safe place and taking shelter there until an “all clear” alert is issued for the area,” the administration further said. “If you are in your car, continue to your intended destination, and upon arrival, proceed to the nearest safe place,” it said.

The same message was shared on X in multiple foreign languages, including some Indian languages as well.