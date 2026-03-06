UAE's safety guideline amid Iran missile threat: ‘Do not exit to film or record’
As the United Arab Emirates faced fresh missile threats from Iran on Thursday, it issued safety guidelines for its citizens asking them to remain cautious and not to step out to record any videos. Track updates on Iran-US conflict
“Alert for your safety — do not exit to film or record. Proceed immediately to a safe place and remain until the all-clear,” the UAE administration said in as statement. The advisory noted that in case an alert is issued, some people leave their homes or even stop their cars to record videos. Follow Dubai news
“The warning is issued for your safety. You must comply by heading to a safe place and taking shelter there until an “all clear” alert is issued for the area,” the administration further said. “If you are in your car, continue to your intended destination, and upon arrival, proceed to the nearest safe place,” it said.
The same message was shared on X in multiple foreign languages, including some Indian languages as well.
Missile threats on UAE
On Thursday, UAE's interior ministry sounded an emergency alert across the emirates on account of "potential missile threats". The ministry asked resident to "seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building".
Residents were also urged to stay away from windows, doors, and open areas.
Air defence systems in the UAE are responded to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, the ministry of defence said.
The Iran-US war that spilled into Middle East
The confrontation between US and Iran over nuclear deal escalated to an all-time high last week after Washington launched joint operations with Israel against Tehran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family were killed in the ensuing strikes, following which Iran vowed a crushing response. It launched an offensive against Israel and also against US facilities in the neigbouring Gulf countries. The situation escalated into a regional conflict with much of the Middle East drawn into the military confrontation between the US and Iran.
Some of the major spots damaged in the ongoing conflict include Dubai's international airport, some hotels on the Palm Jumeriah island, among others. Explosions were also heard near Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport on Thursday with Kuwait also saying that it faced missile threat.