UAE news LIVE updates: More relief flights today; US vows to evacuate Americans

UAE news LIVE updates: Several Indian airlines, including Akasa Air, SpiceJet and Air India, are operating special relief flights from Middle Eastern countries, including Dubai, Oman and Jeddah, to bring home citizens stranded amid the ongoing US-Iran war.
India, France and several other countries continue to operate relief flights to Gulf countries, including Dubai, Jeddah, and Oman, to repatriate their citizens from the conflict-ridden Middle East region, as tensions between the US, Israel and Iran continue to intensify since last Saturday. Meanwhile, the US State Department vowed to help Americans evacuate from the Middle Eastern countries on Wednesday. In a post on X, it said, "Any American in the Middle East who wishes to leave: call the State Department, and we will get your home." The department also noted that 18,000 Americans had so far returned to the US.
Earlier, Washington issued an advisory for its citizens stranded in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Israel.
Akasa Air is scheduled to operate four flights to and from Jeddah on Thursday amid efforts to help stranded Indians return home. The schedule is as follows:
QP 561 Mumbai – Jeddah I ETD - 19:20
QP 562 Jeddah – Mumbai I ETD - 23:55
QP 550 Bengaluru – Jeddah I ETD – 18:25
QP 551 Jeddah – Bengaluru I ETD – 23:30
All the above-mentioned times are local.
