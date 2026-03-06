Amazon down right now: Users report checkout issues and Prime Video outages
By 2:30 p.m., DownDetector had received over 20,000 outage reports.
Amazon appears to be experiencing widespread issues across the United States. According to DownDetector, reports of outages began around 2:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday, with the majority of users reporting problems with the app’s checkout page. Some users also reported that Prime Video was not working. By 2:30 p.m., DownDetector had received over 20,000 outage reports.
One person reported on DownDetector, "Products not showing prices and other details. Some products are not showing up."
Another wrote, "Multiple pages are showing 404. Like it isn't one or two, it is like more than half of what I click on. Also, no products seem to be showing their prices until I click to add it to the cart. Really weird."
A third person added, "What is wrong with Amazon? Cannot add anything to my cart. Can't change delivery address. Can't checkout. Keep getting the "something went wrong" dogs."
Another reported, “Everything is either showing out of stock, no pricing listed, or I'm taken to an error page with the dog avatar.”
Amazon has not yet confirmed the outages or provided a timeline for when the issues might be resolved.
Social media reports
Several users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issues they were experiencing.
One person expressed, "Ok Amazon is down… and our internet is acting weird… ok thats it time for bed."
Another wrote, "Wait is Amazon down?? Cause why do I gotta add the item to my cart to see the price."
A third user reported, "Amazon is definitely down right now. Anyone know what’s going on?"
Another user reacted, "Amazon would be down in the middle of me trying to place an order."
Another added, "I hate when Amazon down. What else am I supposed to mindlessly scroll thru on my breaks?? I wanna buy things."
