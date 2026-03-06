Amazon down right now: Users report checkout issues and Prime Video outages

Amazon appears to be experiencing widespread issues across the United States. According to DownDetector, reports of outages began around 2:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday, with the majority of users reporting problems with the app’s checkout page. Some users also reported that Prime Video was not working. By 2:30 p.m., DownDetector had received over 20,000 outage reports. Amazon is down. (REUTERS)

One person reported on DownDetector, "Products not showing prices and other details. Some products are not showing up."

Another wrote, "Multiple pages are showing 404. Like it isn't one or two, it is like more than half of what I click on. Also, no products seem to be showing their prices until I click to add it to the cart. Really weird."

A third person added, "What is wrong with Amazon? Cannot add anything to my cart. Can't change delivery address. Can't checkout. Keep getting the "something went wrong" dogs."

Another reported, “Everything is either showing out of stock, no pricing listed, or I'm taken to an error page with the dog avatar.”

Amazon has not yet confirmed the outages or provided a timeline for when the issues might be resolved.