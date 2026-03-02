Amazon AWS UAE suffers power outage after 'objects' hit data centre
The company said the incident occurred at about 4:30 pm Dubai time on Sunday.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) experienced a service disruption after unidentified objects hit one of its data centres in the United Arab Emirates, sparking a fire.
The company said the incident occurred at about 4:30 pm Dubai time on Sunday. Emergency crews responding to the blaze switched off power to the facility and its generators to contain the fire, according to a post on AWS’s Health Dashboard.
“One of our Availability Zones ... was impacted by objects that struck the data center, creating sparks and fire,” the company said, referring to regional clusters of data centres.
Also read| OpenAI gets $110-billion funding from Nvidia, Amazon, SoftBank ahead of IPO
AWS added that it was diverting traffic to other facilities. It operates 123 such clusters across 39 regions worldwide. The company did not provide an estimate for when electricity would be restored at the affected site, Bloomberg reported.
Link to regional conflict unclear
It remains uncertain whether the incident was connected to the escalating confrontation between the United States and Iran.
The fire broke out on the same day Iranian projectiles reportedly struck locations in the UAE. The attacks were described as retaliation for recent US and Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior officials.
Iran’s response has extended beyond the UAE. Missile and drone attacks have targeted US bases and allied locations across the region, including in Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
AWS said that other data centre clusters were not affected by the incident. It continues to reroute customer traffic to maintain services while restoration efforts are under way.
The company has not indicated how long the disruption may last.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More