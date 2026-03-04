Is Reddit down? Thousands report report issues amid widespread outages

The outage peaked around 7pm ET with 6869 reports. Most of the issues seemed to have occurred with the Reddit app, with 82% of the reports complaining that the app was not functional.

Reddit is down for thousands of users in the US on Tuesday afternoon, according to Down Detector, a platform that tracks outages based on users' reports. The platform shows that more than 6000 people have been reporting an outage with Reddit starting 6:10pm ET.

By 8:20pm ET, however, the outage had almost subsided, with only between 20 to no reports.

Reddit Users Vents Frustration On Social Meida Reddit users vented their frustration over the brief outage of the platform on Tuesday evening. Hundreds of posts surfaced on X.

“I swear, the only reason I'm ever in this app is to see if Reddit is down. BTW, it is,” one user said.