What is the best and worst time for your mental health? Study reveals how time and season affect your mood

Ever wonder when you're most likely to feel upbeat or down? Well, a new study has some answers. It turns out mornings bring out our brightest moods, while midnight is when we're at our lowest. Mental health also shifts with the season and day of the week, with winter and midweek being tougher on our well-being. Researchers believe our biological rhythms and daily routines play a huge part in this, which could lead to better mental health services. (Also read: Should you use AI chatbots for mental health support? Expert explains where to draw the line ) Study finds morning boosts mood, midnight marks mental health low.(AI generated image)

What are the best and worst times for your mental health?

A large study published today (February 5) in BMJ Mental Health reveals that people typically feel their best in the morning, with noticeable changes in mental health and well-being throughout the day. According to the research, mood tends to peak after waking up and gradually drops, reaching its lowest point around midnight. The study also highlights how factors like the day of the week and the season influence these mood fluctuations.

A comprehensive study shows that mental health is best in the morning. (Pixabay)

While mental health shifts over both short and long periods, few studies have explored how it changes throughout a single day. The researchers point out that previous studies were often limited to small or specific groups. To fill this gap, the researchers examined how the time of day influences mental health, including symptoms of depression and anxiety, happiness, life satisfaction, sense of purpose, and loneliness. They also looked at whether these patterns changed based on the day, season, or year.

What the data revealed

The study analysed data from the University College London COVID-19 Social Study, which started in March 2020. The study involved regular monitoring until November 2021, with continued tracking until March 2022.

The data analysis revealed a clear pattern in self-reported mental health and well-being throughout the day. People typically wake up feeling their best, with the lowest depressive and anxiety symptoms, the least loneliness, and the highest happiness, life satisfaction, and sense of purpose. By midnight, however, their mood dropped to its lowest point.

The impact of the day of the week on mental health was less consistent, with more variation in well-being during the weekends compared to weekdays. Happiness, life satisfaction, and sense of purpose were all higher on Mondays and Fridays than on Sundays, and happiness also peaked on Tuesdays. However, loneliness didn't show any significant variation across different days of the week.

How seasons affect mental health

The study also found a clear seasonal impact on mood. Compared to winter, people generally experienced fewer depressive and anxiety symptoms, less loneliness, and higher levels of happiness, life satisfaction, and a sense of purpose during other seasons. Summer was the best season for mental health across all measures. However, the season didn't influence how mental health fluctuated throughout the day.

Research shows that mental health peaks in the morning and drops by midnight.(Unsplash)

Mental health and well-being steadily improved from 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this observational study can't establish cause, and factors like when people filled out questionnaires, sleep cycles, weather, and latitude could have influenced the results.

Role of biological rhythms in mood changes

The researchers suggest that the changes in mental health throughout the day may be linked to the body's biological rhythms, such as cortisol levels, which peak after waking and drop by bedtime. They note that differences between weekdays and weekends might be due to varying daily routines, as physiological processes typically don't differ between these days.

The researchers were surprised by the consistent patterns of mental health and well-being throughout the day, regardless of the season, as seasonal mood changes are often linked to daylight hours. They suggest other factors, like weather conditions (temperature, precipitation, humidity), as well as sociocultural influences, such as holidays, cultural norms, and employment patterns, could also contribute to seasonal variations.

The study's findings have important implications for public health and service delivery. The researchers highlight that mental health tends to be lowest around midnight, mid-week, and during the winter, which should be taken into account when planning services and resources.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.