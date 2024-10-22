India has made impressive strides in education, particularly in secondary schooling and technical skilling, even for those who may pursue blue-collar jobs in adulthood but what if we applied that same emphasis to health education? Could we shift from merely treating diseases to preventing them in the first place? The answer is yes and it starts with health literacy. This simple health quiz could reveal the shocking truth about your well-being (Photo of Goodnet)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajiv Kovil, Head of Diabetology at Zandra Healthcare and Co-Founder of Rang De Neela initiative, shared, “Health literacy refers to the ability to understand and use health information to make informed decisions about your well-being. Unfortunately, 9 out of 10 individuals in India lack this crucial skill. The consequences are staggering, both in terms of personal health and the nation's economy. A poorly informed population burdens healthcare systems, increasing societal costs and indirectly affecting India’s GDP.”

The food industry wants the label to be a guideline informing the consumer about the quantity of salt, sugar, sodium and fats in the packet without giving a health warning. (File Photo/Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)

Imagine the impact if every citizen had a basic understanding of health metrics like blood pressure, blood sugar and triglycerides. Would we see fewer chronic diseases like diabetes and heart conditions?

Dr Rajiv Kovil answered, “Likely but improving health literacy is more than just numbers—it's about understanding what we consume daily, particularly when it comes to food.”

Know What’s on Your Plate

Much like academic education, health education should start early, beginning with food literacy. Dr Rajiv Kovil asserted, “It's not enough to simply eat healthy; understanding what you're eating is equally important. For instance, can you read a food label? Most of us don’t know what the fine print on packaged food means, and this lack of knowledge can lead to poor food choices. Simple information, such as the amount of sugar, saturated fats, or sodium in a product, can help us make healthier decisions.”

According to the guidelines, a healthy plate of food should consist of fruits and vegetables as the half. The other half should consist of cereals, millets, pulses, flesh foods, eggs, nuts, oilseeds, milk and curd. (Unsplash)

He suggested, "Next time you’re in a supermarket, try this: pick up a pack of biscuits or a drink and check the nutrition facts. How much sugar is in that 200 ml bottle? How much salt in that "healthy" snack? Often, products marketed as healthy are loaded with hidden fats, sugars, or preservatives. Understanding food labels is your first step in avoiding foods that may harm your health over time."

Making Smarter Food Choices

Dr Rajiv Kovil said, “Beyond the label, knowing the composition of common foods we eat—like how much protein is in a bowl of dal, or how much sugar a simple soft drink contains—is essential to controlling portions and ensuring balanced meals. Small changes like reducing your intake of processed foods and opting for fruits, vegetables and whole grains can significantly improve your health.”

Take the Health Literacy Test

Here’s a quick health literacy quiz to gauge where you stand:

1) What should your blood pressure reading be?

2) What should your blood sugar reading be?

3) What should your triglyceride reading be?

4) Can you read food labels and understand how much sugar or salt is in a product?

5) What is the composition of common foods you consume daily, such as a serving of rice or a soft drink?

By asking these questions, we are not just testing your knowledge but encouraging a habit of reflection and awareness about your health.

The Cost of Ignorance

Dr Rajiv Kovil highlighted, “Neglecting health literacy doesn't just cost individuals—it costs the nation. High medical bills, lost productivity, and preventable diseases place enormous strain on our healthcare system. Every time someone falls ill due to poor food choices or unchecked health indicators, it adds to the collective financial burden. Health literacy, therefore, isn’t just a personal asset—it’s a national one. If we, as a society, can invest in health education the same way we invest in technical skills, we could reduce the prevalence of preventable diseases. This would not only improve individual quality of life but also create a more productive and economically robust nation.”

Let’s start by asking ourselves: How health literate are we? More importantly, what can we do to change that?