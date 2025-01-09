Should you use AI chatbots for mental health support? Expert explains the safe zone

AI is now used for everything, from personalized travel itineraries to whipping up recipes from leftover ingredients. AI's potential seems boundless, taping into all our needs. The seamless interaction, with AI constantly learning and making the conversation more personal and tailored, raises intriguing questions. With AI, it feels like everything is at your fingertips, even your mental health, but there's more than meets the eye.(Shutterstock)

If AI serves endless potential, can it be used for mental support? Whether it is casual venting about the day, just needing an ear to listen, or seeking simple encouragement over small wins. But where is the line? Should it be used at all for mental support?

In an interview with HT, Dr Deepak Patkar, Director of Medical Services and Head of Imaging at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, explained more about AI chatbots, when they can be used, and when to draw the line.

Easier access to first emotional support

AI chatbots can be used to gain a better understanding of the feelings and emotional, but not resolve them. (Shutterstock)

AI is convenient and easy to access. With the help of a simple prompt, it provides us with personalised answers. Pointing out these merits, he said, “AI chatbots, which are driven by sophisticated machine learning and natural language processing, have revolutionized the accessibility of mental health services. They are a desirable choice for first emotional support since they are excellent at providing users with quick, non-judgmental responses when they vent or share ordinary ideas. They play a complex role in mental health, though.”

When AI chatbot is fine

As Dr Patkar mentioned, for initial emotional support, AI chatbots are fine. He further added that as per studies, chatbots help in handling low-intensity problems like moderate worry or stress.

He elaborated, “Cognitive behavioral therapy approaches are included into applications such as Woebot and Wysa to assist users in identifying and confronting negative thoughts. These resources offer 24/7 assistance and can lessen stigma, particularly for people who are reluctant to get professional assistance. Additionally, chatbots are excellent at teaching emotional coping mechanisms and tracking mood patterns.”

When AI chatbot is NOT fine

AI does fall short in certain areas where it cannot provide adequate mental health support. Understanding where to draw the line is crucial. Dr Patkar highlighted the limitations of AI support, especially in areas where it cannot match the depth and expertise provided by professional mental health care.

He said, “Chatbots are unable to identify or treat complicated mental health issues, and they lack the depth of human empathy and comprehension. Concerns about privacy, the possibility of misunderstandings, and their incapacity to efficiently manage emergencies are ethical issues. A tragic incident highlights the limitations of chatbots in high-risk scenarios when they fail to protect a user during a crucial moment.”

Safe zone

So, where does the balance lie? Should it be used at all? The big difference is knowing the safe zone of using AI.

Dr Patkar explained, “Chatbots are a great tool for informal purposes, like letting off steam or handling daily stress. They work best when used in conjunction with conventional therapy, not in substitute of it. A certified mental health practitioner should be consulted if you are experiencing extreme emotional discomfort, suicidal thoughts, or continuous unhappiness.”

He further discussed what should be the safe zone for using AI chatbots. The safe zone is all about recognizing that chatbots are a starting point- the initial step of gaining more information about your feelings, not the solution for more serious problems. Dr Patkar concluded, “When expert assistance is required, always give it priority, and employ AI tools sensibly within their support parameters.”

