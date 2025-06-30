Hot bath versus saunas: Which is more effective for heart health? Study answers

Do you think trendy sauna sessions are the key to better health? Think again. A recent study led by Jessica Atencio and Christopher Minson from the University of Oregon suggests that something as simple as a hot bath can offer surprising health benefits. In fact, soaking in a hot bath may significantly boost heart health — without the need to hit the gym or go for a run. Also read | Cold shower or warm bath? Ayurveda expert on what's better for you in winter Heading straight to a hot bath can boost your heart health.(Freepik)

Findings of the study:

The scientists picked 20 healthy adults for the study and tested three sessions of heated immersions to understand how hot baths can affect the body. It was observed that hot water immersion can lead to greater thermoregulatory, cardiovascular, and immune responses compared to saunas. While wellness influencers suggest saunas for health reasons, hot baths might be cheaper, more effective, and an at-home therapy to boost heart health.

The study, published in the American Journal of Physiology-Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology, on June 9, 2025, states that instead of opting for traditional or infrared saunas, a 45-minute soak in hot water can do more dramatic physiological changes.

Here's why you need to take hot baths often.(Freepik)

The study authors, in the paper, added, "This study indicates that a single session of hot water immersion leads to the greatest physiological strain compared with both traditional and far infrared saunas due to the unique environmental challenge imparted by whole body water immersion. The large increase in core temperature elicited by hot water immersion results in cardiovascular strain and immunological alterations, which may lead to beneficial health adaptations with repeated exposures."

Why hot water is so effective:

The study authors noted that water can conduct heat 24 times more than air. When we are submerged in hot water, the body receives constant heating, unlike saunas where the temperature keeps varying and the body also starts to cool down due to sweating. But when the body is submerged in water, it cuts down the tendency of cooking by sweat evaporation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.