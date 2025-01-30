Forget the gym, this simple heat hack can boost your health instantly

Imagine stepping into a warm, steamy haven, leaving behind the stress of the day as your body relaxes and your mind unwinds. Sauna bathing has long been associated with relaxation but new research suggests it may offer a range of health benefits beyond just a moment of tranquility. Better sleep, less stress and lower blood pressure? The Scandinavian wellness secret that could change your life!(Image by Pexels)

From lowering blood pressure to enhancing mood and sleep, saunas could be a simple yet effective way to improve overall well-being. [Also read: Vinesh Phogat, Aman Sehrawat set sauna baths trending for instant weight loss. Does it really shed kilos fast?]

The science behind saunas and wellness

A recent study published in the International Journal of Circumpolar Health discovered that individuals who regularly use saunas reported experience less pain, reduced anxiety, higher energy levels, improved sleep and even a lower likelihood of developing high blood pressure. These benefits were noted in people who enjoyed a sauna session as little as one to four times per month.

Dr Rita Redberg, a professor of cardiology at UCSF, emphasized the significance of these findings and stated, “Clearly, time spent in the sauna is time well spent.” [Also read: Does a hot water bath reduce male fertility?]

Nordic countries have long embraced the sauna culture and past research from Finland—where saunas are a staple—has linked frequent sauna use to a reduced risk of sudden cardiac death, coronary heart disease and even all-cause mortality. The Swedish study builds upon these findings, highlighting that sauna bathing may play a role in both physical and mental well-being.

How saunas affect the body

So, what makes saunas so beneficial? Experts believe the secret lies in heat exposure. When you sit in a sauna, your body reacts in ways similar to moderate exercise—your heart rate increases, blood vessels expand and circulation improves.

Finnish sauna tradition is more than 10,000 years old(Julia Kivel)

According to Dr Thomas Heston, a clinical professor at the University of Washington, “Heat exposure causes blood vessels to dilate, which helps with blood pressure regulation and vascular health.” This effect, sometimes referred to as “vascular exercise”, could be why sauna users in the Swedish study reported a 9.1% reduction in hypertension risk—a benefit comparable to some pharmaceutical treatments.

Beyond heart health, sauna bathing can also enhance mental well-being. The heat exposure releases endorphins—the body’s natural “happy hormones”—which can ease stress, improve mood and even reduce pain perception. Additionally, the cooling-down phase after a sauna mimics the body’s natural process when preparing for sleep, making it an effective tool for improving rest quality.

The social and psychological benefits

Beyond the physiological perks, saunas may also provide social and psychological benefits. Many people sauna-bathe in groups, offering a space to connect, relax and unwind with friends and family where the social interaction combined with the physical relaxation can enhance overall well-being, reducing stress and promoting happiness.

Dr Åsa Engström, a professor at Luleå University of Technology, believed the communal aspect of sauna bathing is an important factor in its benefits. “We think that the social part might be important as well,” she explained. Spending time in a calming environment with others could further contribute to the mood-boosting effects of sauna use.

Incorporating saunas into your wellness routine

If you are considering adding sauna sessions to your self-care routine, you may wonder how often is best. While Finnish studies suggest four to seven sessions per week provide the most cardiovascular benefits, the Swedish study found that even using a sauna once or twice a month can offer noticeable improvements in health and well-being.

Staffs of teamLab wearing swimming suits use a sauna during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect, digital artwork combined with sauna, ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2021. (REUTERS)

The typical sauna session lasts between 15 to 20 minutes at a temperature of 140-176°F. Whether you prefer traditional dry saunas, electric saunas or the increasingly popular infrared saunas, the key is consistency and comfort. While research is still emerging on the differences between sauna types, most experts agree that any form of heat therapy can be beneficial.

Is sauna bathing right for you?

While saunas appear to offer numerous health advantages, it is essential to approach them as a complement to a healthy lifestyle rather than a standalone cure-all. Maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise and proper hydration alongside sauna use can maximise its benefits.

If you have any underlying health conditions, it is always best to consult with a healthcare provider before incorporating saunas into your routine. However, for most people, this centuries-old practice may offer an easy, enjoyable way to boost physical and mental well-being.

So, the next time you step into a sauna, take comfort in knowing that you are not just indulging in a moment of relaxation—you are also making an investment in your long-term health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.