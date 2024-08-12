India's youngest Olympic bronze medal-winning grappler, Aman Sehrawat, weighed 61.5 kg and had to shed 4.5 kilograms of body weight in a stipulated time of 10 hours before his mandatory second-day weigh-in to qualify for the 57 kg semi-final bout and he accomplished that courtesy a one-hour hot-bath session or five sessions of a 5-minute sauna bath among other drills. Vinesh Phogat, Aman Sehrawat set sauna baths trending for instant weight loss. Does it really shed kilos fast? (File Photo)

Ever since boxer Vinesh Phogat and other athletes reportedly tried multiple sauna sessions to reduce weight over just a few hours, to be in the right weight bracket for Olympics matches, instant weight loss by sauna bath has been trending and grabbing the fancy of fitness experts but is that really possible?

Sweating has long been a therapeutic practice where the sauna, derived from the Finnish word for “bath”, uses heat, sweat and steam for cleansing. Traditionally, saunas were heated pits dug into the ground with stones and campfires hence, the term “sauna” is linked to “savuna,” meaning “in smoke”.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Gleneagles Hospitals in Parel Mumbai, shared, “Many people opt for sauna baths for relaxation. It is believed that sauna baths make one sweat and the immediate water loss can help one lose weight. However, the weight loss is temporary and one can regain weight on an immediate basis after rehydration. If you lose weight due to sona you gain it too quickly as well. Also, saunas help one to recover from heavy workouts by soothing sore muscles and improving circulation.”

She revealed, “So, even if you are not losing weight, regular sauna baths are known to improve one’s fitness and reduce the stress that is seen due to weight gain because of emotional eating, or hormonal imbalances. However, the connection between sauna baths and weight loss is not fully established yet and requires further studies. It is essential to lose weight with proven strategies such as a nutritious diet, exercise and sleep.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Vijaya Gowri Bandaru, Visiting Consultant - Dermatology at Sakra World Hospital, explained, “Spending time in a sauna causes your body to sweat heavily due to the high temperatures, resulting in a temporary weight drop. This weight reduction is primarily caused by the substantial water loss from sweating, rather than fat burning. You might notice a weight loss of up to five pounds in one session, but it's crucial to understand that this is due to dehydration, not actual fat loss.”

He elaborated, “The weight lost during a sauna session is mostly water weight, which will come back once you rehydrate. This is similar to how athletes lose water weight during intense exercise. While saunas can contribute to overall wellness by helping with relaxation, improving circulation, and aiding detoxification, they are not a viable solution for long-term weight loss. Long-term fat loss is best achieved through a mix of regular physical activity, a balanced diet, and staying well-hydrated. While saunas can enhance a healthy lifestyle, they should be viewed as a supportive practice rather than the primary method for weight control.”

According to Dr Rajeshwari Panda, HOD - Nutrition and Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, the short answer is, “No, sauna baths do not help reduce weight instantly.” She asserted that while the idea of sweating out pounds might be appealing, the reality is far less dramatic. Sauna baths primarily lead to a temporary loss of water weight through increased sweating. This weight is quickly regained once you rehydrate.

She highlighted the science behind it -

Water Weight Loss: When exposed to high temperatures, your body works to cool itself down by sweating. Sweat is primarily composed of water, so you lose fluid weight. However, this is not fat loss.

When exposed to high temperatures, your body works to cool itself down by sweating. Sweat is primarily composed of water, so you lose fluid weight. However, this is not fat loss. Calorie Burn: Sauna sessions can slightly elevate your heart rate, leading to a minimal increase in calorie burn compared to resting but this is not enough to induce significant weight loss.

Sauna sessions can slightly elevate your heart rate, leading to a minimal increase in calorie burn compared to resting but this is not enough to induce significant weight loss. Dehydration Risk: Excessive sweating can lead to dehydration. It's crucial to stay hydrated before, during, and after sauna sessions to prevent health risks.

Talking about how quickly does the weight come back, Dr Rajeshwari Panda said, “The water weight lost during a sauna session is typically regained within a short time, often as soon as you rehydrate. While sauna baths offer relaxation and other potential health benefits, they are not an effective method for long-term weight loss. Sustainable weight loss comes from a combination of diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes.”

She recommended that if you're looking to lose weight, focus on these proven strategies -

Balanced diet: Prioritise whole foods, portion control, and limiting processed foods.

Prioritise whole foods, portion control, and limiting processed foods. Regular exercise: Incorporate both cardiovascular and strength training into your routine.

Incorporate both cardiovascular and strength training into your routine. Sufficient sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night.

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. Stress management: Practice relaxation techniques like meditation or Yoga.

Remember, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new weight loss program.

Dr Sachin Kumar, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine at Bengaluru, highlighted that today, saunas come in various types - including wood-burning, electric, infrared - which is becoming increasingly popular but they all offer similar health benefits -

1. Increased Heart Rate and Circulation:

Sitting in a sauna raises the heart rate to 100-150 beats per minute, increasing circulation similarly too low to moderate exercise. Enhanced circulation can reduce muscle soreness, improve joint movement, and ease arthritis pain. Heat-induced relaxation can improve overall well-being and reduce stress, potentially lowering the risk of cardiovascular events. It may also contribute to lower blood pressure and better heart function and reduction in cholesterol level.

2. Respiratory and Skin Benefits:

Saunas may help open airways and loosen phlegm, potentially benefiting people with asthma. A dry sauna can improve psoriasis symptoms, though it may worsen atopic dermatitis.

3. Immune System Support:

Regular sauna sessions might strengthen the immune system by increasing white blood cell activity, which can help combat chronic inflammation and associated health problems.

4. Post-Exercise Relaxation:

Using a sauna after a workout can enhance relaxation, reduce muscle tension, and leave you feeling energized by dilating blood vessels and improving blood flow.

5. Reduce skin plaques and scales:

For most people, regular sauna use doesn’t significantly impact the skin. However, if you have psoriasis, using a sauna can help reduce the number of skin plaques and scales.

6. Detox:

Some individuals incorporate saunas into detox programs, believing they can help remove substances stored in fat, such as heavy metals and certain drugs. The theory is that sweating may aid in eliminating these chemicals. However, more research is needed to confirm its effectiveness on overall health. Despite this, some people report feeling significantly better after using saunas for detox.

7. Prevents cold

Regular sauna users have reported experiencing about half as many colds compared to those who don’t use saunas. The rise in body temperature from sauna use may help regulate the natural circadian rhythm.

8. Improved sleep

Many people experience improved sleep following heat-related activities, such as saunas. However, further research is needed to fully understand the impact of saunas on sleep patterns.

Dr Sachin Kumar pointed out, “Sauna sweat does not aid in detoxification because the liver, kidneys and intestines eliminate toxins from the body. Due to fluid loss, weight loss brought on by saunas is only transient. Dehydration might result from sauna use, thus it's critical to drink enough of water and do short sessions. To prevent severe dehydration, leave the sauna as soon as you feel lightheaded or extremely thirsty. Men who regularly use saunas may have a temporary decrease in sperm production, however this effect is reversible. If you have any health concerns, speak with a doctor before using a sauna. Additionally, to help your body function, make sure you're getting enough water.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.