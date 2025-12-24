Cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience shares top 4 heart tests and screenings you must know about

As one year ends and another begins, the importance of health becomes ever more prominent in ageing hearts. The proper functioning of the cardiovascular system is one of the most important concerns for adults, especially when we run the risk of gaining weight during festive feasts and forming plaque (fatty deposits) in the walls of arteries. Before getting their heart tested, individuals should consult their personal physicians to determine which test is best suited, says Dr London. (Pexel)

Taking to Instagram on 23 December, Dr Jeremy London, cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, shared four screening tests that we should be aware of to better monitor the heart’s condition.

Ankle Brachial Index (ABI)

“This compares blood pressure in your arms and ankles,” stated Dr London. “Reduced blood flow to the legs often means plaque elsewhere, too. A low ABI is a powerful predictor of heart attack and stroke, even without symptoms.”

Carotid ultrasound

A carotid ultrasound evaluates the arteries in the neck that supply the brain with oxygenated blood. Plaque in here doesn't just increase the risk of stroke, but also reflects the overall vascular health.

Echocardiogram

“An echocardiogram, or a simple ultrasound of your heart. shows how well your heart pumps, how your valves function, and whether your heart muscle is thickened or potentially weakened,” observed Dr London. “Structure predicts future function.”

Cardiac CT Angiogram

“This directly visualises the coronary arteries, the ones responsible for heart attacks,” shared the doctor. “It can detect soft and hard plaque before it becomes dangerous, when prevention still works.”

The cardiac surgeon reminded us that the tests are not for everybody in general. They are tools to detect anomalies, and not a checklist to tick off.

To figure out the right test for us as individuals, we should first consult with our own physicians. Because, as Dr London reminded, “the goal isn't more testing, it's the right test for the right person at the right time, to protect your heart for the long run.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.