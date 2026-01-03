Does your heart ‘skip’ beats? Cardiologist explains real causes of irregular heartbeats and when it becomes concerning

Poetry may romanticise a skipped heartbeat, but in real life, it can feel alarming when your heart suddenly flutters, pauses or throws in an extra beat. These sensations are actually a well-documented physiological phenomenon known as irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias - and while they can be unsettling, they don’t always signal danger. Understanding why they happen, what’s normal and when to seek help can make all the difference between panic and reassurance. Read more to find out why your heart skips beats sometimes.(Freepik)

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, is breaking down the real reason behind why your heart skips beats sometimes and whether it is a cause for concern. In an Instagram video shared on January 2, the cardiologist breaks down the common causes of irregular heartbeats, how they are clinically evaluated, and the key warning signs that signal when you should seek further medical assessment.

Why does the heart skip beats?

According to Dr Yaranov, your heart is not always skipping beats, but it is actually improvising. He highlights that PACs (Premature Atrial Contractions) and PVCs (Premature Ventricular Contractions) are both irregular heartbeats which are often harmless but can feel terrifying.

The cardiologist explains, “PACs and PVCs are early beats. Extra beats. Common. Often benign. Frequently terrifying when you feel them.” He emphasises the following important things to know about irregular heart rhythms that people often miss:

Experiencing irregular heartbeats does not necessarily mean you’re in danger.

Frequency of arrhythmia matters more than the fear.

Context is everything - the structure, symptoms and burden on the heart need to be analysed to figure out the cause of arrhythmia and rule out underlying complications.

How to point out the root cause?

Dr Yaranov notes that when a person experiences extra heartbeats, cardiologists rely on proper diagnostic tests to understand the context and underlying cause - rather than resorting to guesswork.

He elaborates, “That usually means an ECG to define the rhythm, a monitor to measure how often it’s happening, and an echo to make sure the heart’s structure and function are normal. Labs when appropriate. Ischemic testing only if the story fits.”

What causes irregular heartbeats?

According to the cardiologist, if the heart’s structure is normal, its function is preserved and no dangerous patterns appear on testing, the next step is often to identify potential triggers or causes behind the arrhythmias rather than assuming a serious problem. He outline the following as possible culprits:

Stress

Caffeine

Poor sleep

Dehydration

When does it become concerning?

Irregular heartbeats triggered by the factors mentioned above usually do not signal a serious condition or immediate cause for concern. However, if they become persistent or are accompanied by other symptoms, it is important to get them evaluated by a medical professional.

He stresses, “Persistent symptoms, high burden, dizziness, syncope, or underlying heart disease - get evaluated. Boring tests save drama later. Medicine isn’t about dismissing symptoms. It’s about knowing when to rule out danger, ignore noise, and when to act.”

