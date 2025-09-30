Mandana Karimi hospitalised due to health scare, shares emotional update: ‘What I thought was my last heartbeat…’

Actor Mandana Karimi took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she had been hospitalised due to exhaustion, dehydration, and stress. Opening up to her followers, she provided an update on her health and the toll her busy schedule had taken on her body. Actor Mandana Karimi shares her hospitalisation experience due to exhaustion and stress.

Mandana shares health update on social media

On Tuesday, Mandana shared pictures of herself from a hospital bed and wrote a long note about how she thought that stress led to her fear for life. "I’ve been on the move for months, nonstop flights, events, late nights, meetings, chasing deadlines and dreams. The boss-lady energy has been real. But on Friday, my body said, ‘not today.’ What I feared was my last heartbeat turned out to be exhaustion, dehydration, and stress disguised as something far scarier.”

She revealed that after undergoing tests and scans, she was relieved to learn her heart and body were physically fine. However, she admitted she hadn’t treated them well.

"I’ve been running on adrenaline, ignoring its whispers, waiting until it had to scream. Watching the echo of my own heart, I couldn’t help but say ‘thank you.’ Thank you for holding me when I push too far. Thank you for forgiving me when I forget to slow down," she added.

"This post is my reminder, and maybe yours too, that strength isn’t just about powering through. It’s also about pausing. It’s about honouring the body that carries us through everything, even when we don’t always show it grace. To my heart, to my body: I see you. I appreciate you. I promise to take better care," Mandana concluded.

Fans prayed for her well-being

Following her heartfelt update, fans flooded the comments with messages of concern and support. One user wrote, “Take care, rest well, and get well soon, you awesome woman.” Another commented, “Always be blissful and the best version of yourself, dii. Always a superwoman.” A third follower added, “Get better soon... you're stronger than you know.”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2022 Netflix film Thar. She as taken a break from acting in recent years.