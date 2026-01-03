Cardiologist warns women about these 7 subtle heart attack signs most people miss but shouldn't ignore to live longer

When most people think of a heart attack, they picture sudden chest pain and a dramatic collapse. But for many women, heart attacks do not arrive with obvious symptoms. Instead, they show up quietly through symptoms that feel like stress, flu, acidity, or sheer exhaustion. This is why heart attacks are often called silent and, unfortunately, frequently missed. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases cause nearly 17.9 million deaths globally every year, making them the leading cause of death worldwide. Yet, awareness about how heart attacks affect women differently remains low. Because symptoms are subtle and often atypical, many women delay seeking medical help. Heart attack symptoms in women can be subtle and easy to miss!(Adobe Stock)

7 silent heart attack signs women should never ignore

1. Jaw, neck, or shoulder pain

Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, shoulders, or upper back, especially without chest pain, is a commonly overlooked symptom in women. The American Heart Association notes that this pain may feel dull, heavy, or pressure-like and is often mistaken for stress or muscle strain.

2. Unusual or extreme fatigue

"Sudden, unexplained fatigue that feels overwhelming, even after adequate rest, can be an early warning sign," Dr (Prof) Purshotam Lal, Director- Interventional Cardiologist and Chairman, Metro Group of Hospitals, tells Health Shots. A study published in Archives of Internal Medicine shows extreme tiredness days or even weeks before a heart attack, without any obvious cause.

3. Shortness of breath

Feeling breathless while resting, talking, or doing simple activities can indicate reduced blood flow to the heart. This symptom is frequently misattributed to anxiety, asthma, or seasonal infections.

4. Nausea, indigestion, or stomach pain

According to the Mayo Clinic, women experiencing a heart attack may feel nausea, bloating, vomiting, or upper abdominal discomfort. These symptoms are often mistaken for acidity, food poisoning, or the flu.

5. Cold sweats or dizziness

"Breaking into a cold sweat without exertion, feeling light-headed, or sudden dizziness may signal a drop in blood pressure due to cardiac distress. These symptoms should raise immediate concern," explains Dr Purshotam.

6. Sleep disturbances and anxiety

Difficulty sleeping, unexplained nighttime anxiety, or waking up feeling breathless can be subtle early signs of heart trouble, especially in women with diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol.

7. Mild or no chest pain

Dr Purshotam says, "Contrary to popular belief, women may experience little to no chest pain during a heart attack." When present, it may feel like tightness, pressure, or discomfort rather than sharp pain.

When to seek help

If these symptoms appear suddenly, feel unusual, or worsen over time, seeking urgent medical care is critical. Early treatment significantly reduces heart damage and improves survival rates.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)