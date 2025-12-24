Nutritionist shares 5 benefits of isabgol, and it goes way beyond constipation relief: Acidity, weight loss and more

Often dismissed as just a quick fix for constipation, isabgol is a powerful gut health ally with benefits that go far beyond easing bowel movements. From calming acidity and supporting weight management to helping regulate blood sugar levels, this humble fibre can work in different ways depending on how and when you take it - making it a simple yet underrated addition to your daily routine. Discover the various health benefits of isabgol!(Pixabay)

Also Read | Fortis gastroenterologist says this soluble fibre is better than chia seeds, keeps you full, lowers cholesterol and more

Kanchan Nayyar, a nutritionist and gut health mentor, specialising in weight loss, skin and hair care, has unveiled five benefits of isabgol beyond constipation relief that most people don’t know about. In an Instagram video posted on October 25, the nutritionist breaks down how taking isabgol with water or milk, before or after mealtimes, can offer varied benefits.

Constipation

According to Kanchan, consuming isabgol with water or milk helps soften stools and supports regular bowel movements. She recommends, “Take one tablespoon in a warm glass of water or milk at night.”

Acidity

The nutritionist suggests consuming isabgol mixed with cold milk to ease acidity and calm the digestive system. She notes, “Mix one tablespoon of Isabgol in cold milk, it soothes your stomach instantly.”

Weight loss

Drinking a glass of lukewarm water combined with isabgol before meals can improve satiety signals and prevent overeating, according to the nutritionist. She recommends, “One tablespoon of Isabgol in lukewarm water, 30 minutes before - a means to avoid overeating.”

Diarrhoea

According to Kanchan, pairing isabgol with curd can help restore gut microbiome balance and provide relief from runny stools. She explains, “One tablespoon of Isabgol mixed with curd - it balances your gut bacteria, and stops loose motion.”

Blood sugar balance

According to Kanchan, taking isabgol with water after meals can help slow glucose absorption and support better post-meal blood sugar control. She suggests, “One tablespoon of Isabgol in a glass of water, take it after meals, it slows glucose absorption, naturally.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.