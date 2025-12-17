Mini Mathur shares 'protein uthappam' recipe with isabgol; Bengaluru nutritionist reveals if it is 'good for your gut'

i'sActor and TV host Mini Mathur is sparking a conversation on functional nutrition after sharing a unique ‘protein uthappam’ recipe on her wellness platform, Pauseitive. While the recipe was originally shared on Instagram on September 5, Bengaluru-based nutritionist Anupama Menon weighed in on December 16, decoding whether this dish was merely a way to 'hide' protein powder or a genuine boost for digestive health. Also read | AIIMS gastroenterologist ranks popular breakfasts for gut health on a scale of 1 to 10: Upma, overnight oats, granola Nutritionist Anupama Menon called Mini Mathur's 'protein uthappam' a gut‑health powerhouse. (Instagram/ Mini Mathur and Pauseitive)

The recipe: A high-fibre twist on a classic

Mini, who is now a certified women’s health coach, shared the recipe for those who prefer to eat their protein powder rather than drink it. “For those peeps who like to eat their protein powder instead of drinking it... this one was given to me by Shweta Venkat and I make it ever so often,” the caption of the video read.

Mini's recipe deviates significantly from traditional rice-and-lentil batter, opting instead for a blend of protein powder, isabgol (psyllium husk), and chia seeds.

How to make Mini Mathur’s ‘protein uthappam’

Ingredients:

⦿ 1 scoop protein powder

⦿ 1 scoop psyllium husk or isabgol

⦿ 1 tablespoon soaked chia seeds

⦿ 1 small bowl chopped spinach and coriander

⦿ 1 egg white

⦿ Salt, pepper and jeera powder

⦿ 1 chopped onion sauteed

⦿ 1 cup water

Method:

⦿ In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together

⦿ Heat a pan and add ghee

⦿ Pour a ladle of the batter and shallow fry both sides till golden brown

The nutritionist's verdict: 'a gut health powerhouse'

Anupama, analysing Mini's uthappam recipe in a post titled 'Is this recipe good for your gut?', gave the dish a resounding thumbs up. She said that while many use such recipes to mask the taste of protein powder, the inclusion of isabgol and chia seeds elevates it to a therapeutic level.

“I love that gut health is getting its due share of importance,” she stated. “A no-brainer combination is isabgol and chia seeds, and Mini's recipe has both.”

Timing is everything

While uthappam is a great meal, Anupama suggested that to maximise the benefits of these specific fibres, they can also be taken individually at strategic times:

⦿ Morning: Isabgol with water to kickstart gut function.

⦿ Post-dinner (1 hour): Pre-soaked chia seeds to aid in smooth bowel movements and provide a boost of Omega-3s, alpha-lipoic acid, and essential minerals.

By combining these into a savoury breakfast, according to Anupama, Mini has created a meal that supports longevity and digestive regularity. “Over time, Isabgol will help the gut function properly, while chia will aid in maintaining an enviably smooth gut movement. Added benefits, of course, include omega 3, alpha-lipoic acid, and some minerals. So, Mini's recipe is not just about hiding your protein powder. It's actually a gut health powerhouse,” Anupama concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.