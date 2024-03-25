Uttapam delights: 3 irresistible recipes to spice up your menu

Uttapam, also known as Uthappam, is a delicious South Indian tiffin breakfast consisting of thick pancakes made with dosa or idli batter. It is a popular and healthy breakfast option, similar to dosa and idli. It can be topped with a variety of vegetables, spices and herbs. Naturally gluten-free, vegan and high in protein, uttapam is also a nutritious choice for dinner. As with idli and dosa recipes, you can prepare the rice and urad dal batter ahead of time and use it over several days to make tasty uttapam for breakfast in about 20 minutes. The best thing about this healthy and delicious meal is that you can customise it to your taste. Check out unique uttapam recipes that will redefine your love for this South Indian delicacy.(Pinterest)

If you are bored of traditional uttapams and want to give it a delicious twist, here are our special recipes that are sure to delight your taste buds. (Also read: Add healthy twist to your Holi celebrations with Bran Kheer. Check recipe inside )

Must try Uttapam recipes

1. Onion Tomato Uttapam

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Onion tomato uttapam(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For Onion Tomato Uttapam

4 cups readymade dosa batter

To Be Mixed Into A Topping For Uttapam

3 cups finely chopped onions

3 cups finely chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup finely chopped green chillies

1 1/2 cups finely chopped coriander (dhania)

3 tsp grated ginger (adrak)

3 tsp finely chopped curry leaves (kadi patta)

salt to taste

oil for cooking

For Serving With Onion Tomato Uttapam

sambhar

coconut chutney

Method:

For onion tomato uttapam

1. To make onion tomato uttapam, combine the dosa batter with little water and salt in a bowl and mix well.

2. Heat a non-stick tava (griddle), sprinkle a little water on it (it should sizzle immediately) and wipe off using a piece of cloth.

3. Pour a ladleful of the batter on the tava (griddle), spread in a circular motion to make a 150 mm. (6") thick uttapa and cook on a medium flame for 45 seconds.

4. Sprinkle 1/7th of the topping (as we are making 7 uttapams) and press it lightly using a flat ladle.

5. Pour little oil on it and over the edges and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes or till it turns light brown in colour.

6. Flip the uttapam, pour little oil on it and over the edges and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes or till it turns light brown in colour from the other side as well. Press it lightly with the spatula.

7. Repeat steps 2 to 6 to make 6 more uttapams.

8. Serve the onion tomato uttapam immediately with sambar and coconut chutney.

2. Mysore Masala Uttapam

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Mysore Masala Uttapam(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

4 cups ready-made dosa batter

Salt to taste

4 tsps ghee

Ready-made potato bhaji as required

8 tbsps chopped onion

8 tbsps chopped tomato

4 tbsps chopped green capsicum

6 tsps red chilli-garlic chutney

6 tbsps coconut chutney + to serve

2 tsps red chilli powder

1 tsp chaat masala

4 tsps chopped fresh coriander leaves + for garnish

1 small carrot

½ small beetroot

4 tsps butter

Sambhar to serve

Method:

1. Take a dosa batter in bowl, add salt and mix well.

2. To make one uttapam, heat 1 tsp ghee in a non-stick tawa. Pour a ladleful of batter and gently spread in a circular motion to make a medium sized disc.

3. Add a portion of the potato bhaji, sprinkle 2 tbsps onion, 2 tbsps tomato, and 1 tbsp capsicum. Add 1½ tsps red chilli garlic chutney, and 1½ tbsps coconut chutney.

4. Sprinkle ½ tsp red chilli powder, ¼ tsp chaat masala and 1 tsp coriander leaves. Mix and mash this mixture.

5. Great ¼ carrot and a little beetroot on it and gently mix. Add 1 tsp butter and cook for 2-3 minutes on low heat. Flip and cook till another side is completely cooked.

6. Take the pan off the heat and transfer the uttappam on a serving plate.

7. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with coconut chutney and sambhar.

3. Paneer Uttapam

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Paneer Uttapam recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

100 grams paneer, cut into ½ inch cubes

2 cups readymade dosa batter

1 small onion, roughly chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

8-10 curry leaves, shredded

2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves + for garnish

1 small green capsicum, chopped

2-3 green chillies, chopped

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp Tata Sampann Chilli Powder

1½ tbsps sambhar powder

2 tsps coconut oil

Salt to taste

Oil for greasing

Scrapped fresh coconut to garnish

Coconut chutney to serve

Method:

1. Take onions in a large bowl, add tomatoes, curry leaves, coriander leaves, green capsicum, green chillies, coriander powder, Tata Sampann Chilli Powder, sambhar powder, and coconut oil and mix well. Add salt and paneer and gently mix till well combined.

2. Heat a nonstick tawa and grease it with some oil, add a portion of the dosa batter and spread it to make a thick disc.

3. Generously sprinkle paneer mixture on top and lightly press it. Drizzle some oil on the sides, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes or until the base turns golden brown.

4. Carefully flip the paneer uttappam and cook for 1 minute more. Take the pan off the heat and gently place it on a serving plate.

5. Garnish with coriander leaves and coconut. Serve hot with coconut chutney