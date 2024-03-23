As people come together for a joyous celebration of Festival of Colours marked by laughter, merriment and indulgent feasting, move over traditional sweets and delve into the unique charm of Bran Kheer that blends tradition with health-consciousness and gives a delightful twist to the customary Holi treats. The festival of Holi is celebrated with great pomp and show by the Hindu community to mark the triumph of good over evil and also the arrival of spring hence, as families and communities come together, binging on sweet delicacies plays a pivotal role in enhancing the festive spirit. Add healthy twist to your Holi celebrations with Bran Kheer. Check recipe inside (Photo by JW Marriott New Delhi )

If you are looking for a delectable festive kheer recipe to relish during Holi 2024, we got you sorted with an easy, quick and delicious recipe of Bran kheer that can be made with just a few ingredients. The bran is the hard outer layer of the wheat kernel, which is jam-packed with various nutrients and fiber but during the milling process, the bran is stripped away from the wheat kernel and becomes a byproduct hence, wheat bran has a sweet, nutty flavour and can be used to add texture and a full-bodied taste to bread and puddings.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The recipe also uses gur or jaggery which is a natural sweetener packed with essential minerals like iron, magnesium and potassium and acts as a cleansing agent for the body, aids in detoxification, boosts immunity, provides instant energy and helps in relieving cough and cold symptoms.

No. of pax recipe serves: 4

Preparation time in (hours and) minutes: 10 min

Cook time in (hours and) minutes: 25 min

Total time in (hours and) minutes: 35 min

Ingredients

Wheat Bran – 180 gms

Full fat milk - 1 liter

Jaggery – 100 gms

Cardamom green – 8-10 pods

Chopped mixed nuts - 100 gms

Sliced nuts – 50 gms

Ghee – 40 gms

Method:

Soak the bran in water for about 20 minutes.

Heat ghee in a heavy bottom pan, roast the strained bran.

Boil milk with cardamom pods and reduce until its half the original volume.

Add the sautéed bran to the milk. Cook until it comes to a thick consistency.

At finishing stage grate the jaggery in the kheer and stir gently until it mixes well.

Garnish the kheer with chopped nuts and can be consumed hot and cold as well.

(Recipe: Chef Sahil Sharma – Executive Sous Chef)