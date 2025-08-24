Mini Mathur lashes out at paparazzo for zooming in on Kajol’s body at event: ‘She doesn’t owe you guys eternal youth'

Bollywood actor Kajol recently attended the trailer launch of her upcoming show The Trial: Season 2. Dressed in a chic black bodycon dress, she was widely photographed and filmed at the event. However, several videos of her appearance quickly surfaced online, drawing unwarranted body-shaming remarks from trolls. Actor and television personality Mini Mathur came out strongly in Kajol’s defence, calling out the intrusive behaviour of a paparazzo zooming in on Kajol's body during the coverage Mini Mathur comes in support of Kajol after she gets body shamed.

Mimi Mathur lashes out at paparazzo

On Saturday, the paparazzo shared a video of Kajol from the launch, which triggered speculation in the comments about whether the actor was pregnant. Amid this chatter, Mini Mathur condemned the coverage and wrote, “How dare you zoom in on her body? She doesn’t owe you guys eternal youth. You don’t get to decide how she should look.”

The Trial Season 2

The makers recently unveiled the trailer of The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha – Season 2. Sharing the video on social media, JioHotstar wrote, “Pyaar aur dhoke ke iss trial mein, Noyonika khud ko chunnegi ya apne farz ko? (Will Noyonika choose herself or her duty in this trial of love and betrayal?) Season 2 of Hotstar Specials The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha starts streaming on 19th September.” Umesh Bist has joined the show as director for the new season, while veteran actor-comedian Asrani will make his OTT debut as a fellow lawyer to Kajol’s Noyonika Sengupta.

The Hindi courtroom drama first premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in July 2023. Starring Kajol in her OTT debut, it is the official adaptation of the American series The Good Wife. The series also features Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey in pivotal roles, and received mixed reviews from critics.

Kajol’s upcoming film

Beyond the show, Kajol is also gearing up for Charan Tej Uppalapati’s action thriller Maharani. The film stars Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha (marking her Hindi debut), Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam in key roles. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.