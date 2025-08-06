‘Comeback? Phir se?’: Kajol announces The Trial Season 2 with a hilarious promo. Watch

Kajol is back in the courtroom, and she’s bringing her signature sass with her. On Wednesday, the actor announced Season 2 of her hit legal drama The Trial in a quirky and self-aware skit that she shared on social media, leaving fans both excited and amused.

Kajol is set to return with The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon Aur Dhoka which is set to release on 19 September on JioHotstar.

Kajol introduces season two of The Trial

On Wednesday, Kajol took to her Instagram and shared an interesting video to introduce the show. The video opens with Kajol on a production set, asking casually, “Haan batao, kya karna hai?” She begins her announcement with the classic, “Hi, I’m Kajol and I’m happy to announce that I’m coming back…” But mid-sentence, she abruptly stops, visibly annoyed by the word “comeback.”

“Comeback? Phir se? Hadd ho gayi yaar! Kitni baar comeback karungi main? Non-stop kaam karo, phir bhi I’m making a comeback? Gayi kahan thi main?” “Aur ab tum log bologe, ‘Kajol humpe chillaa rahi hai.’ Haan, bas yehi do cheezen karti hoon main—chillana aur wapas aana! ("Comeback? Again? This is too much, yaar! How many times will I make a comeback? I keep working non-stop, yet I’m 'making a comeback'? Where did I even go? And now you all will say, 'Kajol is yelling at us.' Yes, that's all I ever do, right? Yell and come back!")

Just then, a crew member interrupts her to point out that she’s reading the wrong side of the cue card. Embarrassed but amused, Kajol flips it, lets out a sheepish smile, and starts over—this time calmly delivering the official announcement: “Hi, I’m Kajol, and I’m happy to announce that I’m coming back with Season 2 of my show The Trial—Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha.”

Fans instantly flooded the comment section with laughter emojis, memes, and love, praising her comic timing and unfiltered charm.

About The Trial Season 1

The show marked Kajol’s OTT debut, introducing audiences to the world of Noyonika Sengupta—a housewife forced to return to her legal career after her husband, a respected judge, is arrested in a public scandal. The Disney+ Hotstar series, an Indian adaptation of the American show The Good Wife, blends courtroom drama with personal conflict, exploring themes of betrayal, ambition, and justice. Season 2 is set to premiere on 19 September on JioHotstar.