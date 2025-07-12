Mini Mathur on Shefali Jariwala using supplements before her death: ‘Many people take them’

Following Shefali Jariwala's death, rumours swirled about her opting for self-medication with anti-ageing treatments. Now, Mini Mathur is speaking out, revealing that such practices are common among celebrities, stressing on the need to do it under medical supervision. Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with her appearance in the remix track Kaanta Laga, died on June 27 at the age of 42. (Instagram)

Mini Mathur shares her thoughts

During an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Mini highlighted the significance of taking supplements only under medical guidance. While she stated that she lacks sufficient information about Shefali to speculate on the cause of her death, Mini stressed the need for professional oversight while taking any medicine.

Mini said, “I am not qualified to talk about this. I am not aware of what her reports said, and I don’t believe in things that I read across the internet. Until a doctor verifies it, you really don’t know what caused her death.”

Mini mentioned that using the supplements, Shefali is said to have been using, is a common practice.

Mini added, “Everything you take should be under some kind of medical supervision. No one here is a doctor who knows what kind of reactions anything will have, and it can have a negative effect on you. There is nothing wrong in taking supplements that enhance your health, and there are many people I know that take such supplements like glutathione. For me, medical supervision is paramount.”

The actor, who is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan, mentioned that she is very particular about what she puts into her body. She said that she double-checks if the needle entering her body has been taken out of a sealed package, sharing that she is paranoid about all this. Mini added that she takes a lot of supplements and has used energising drips, but always under medical supervision.

About Shefali Jariwala’s death

Shefali, who shot to fame with her appearance in the remix track Kaanta Laga, died on June 27 at the age of 42. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by Parag. However, she was declared dead on arrival. It is believed that she died following cardiac arrest; however, the cause of death has not been officially revealed. The Mumbai Police sent her body for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. After the autopsy, police officials revealed that the cause of death had been 'reserved'.

However, her friend, Pooja Ghai, had previously revealed that Shefali had taken a usual drip on the day she died.