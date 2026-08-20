Making cream cheese at home is easier than you think: Try Chef Kunal Kapur's recipe

Cream cheese is often considered to be a gourmet ingredient that can elevate the taste of many simple dishes. Taking to Instagram on August 19, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared how to make it at home.

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“Making cream cheese at home is easier than you think! This homemade cream cheese is creamy, smooth, fresh and incredibly versatile. Made with simple ingredients, it’s perfect for spreading on toast and bagels, making sandwiches, dips, cheesecakes or creamy desserts,” he wrote in the caption.

“You can keep it plain or add herbs, garlic, chilli or your favourite seasonings for a delicious twist. The best part is that homemade cream cheese has that fresh, rich texture without any unnecessary additives. Once you try making it at home, you’ll never look at store-bought cream cheese the same way!”

The detailed steps to make cream cheese at home are presented as follows.