Max Fried injury update: Yankees star ‘hopeful’ of returning vs Mets after elbow soreness diagnosis

The New York Yankees are facing fresh pitching concerns after ace left-hander Max Fried exited Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles with elbow soreness. The 32-year-old lasted only three innings in the Yankees’ 7-0 loss at Camden Yards before heading directly down the tunnel. The team later described the issue as left elbow posterior soreness, with imaging scheduled for Thursday in New York under team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad. Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park (Getty Images via AFP)

Despite the scare, Fried expressed optimism afterward about avoiding a lengthy absence.

“I'm not too worried about a super long term thing. If I can, I would love to be able to make my next start, but we'll see.”

Fried added that soreness around the back of his elbow and tricep area affected his mechanics during the outing.

Orioles capitalize as Yankees complete nightmare road trip The injury concern overshadowed another difficult offensive showing for New York, which closed a brutal 1-5 road trip against Milwaukee and Baltimore.

The Yankees managed just one hit in the loss as Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish and three relievers dominated the lineup. The club scored only 14 total runs during the six-game trip, including two shutout losses.

Jazz Chisholm Jr broke up the no-hit bid with a double in the fifth inning after Bradish retired 12 consecutive hitters following an opening walk to Trent Grisham.

The Orioles had already built a lead by then after tagging Fried for three runs across his abbreviated outing.

Fried struggled before exit Baltimore first broke through in the second inning on an RBI double from Coby Mayo. Things worsened in the third after Fried committed a throwing error on a bunt play. The Orioles converted the extra opportunity into two more runs through a sacrifice fly and an RBI single from Pete Alonso.

After Fried departed, Paul Blackburn and Ryan Yarbrough combined to allow four additional runs as Baltimore pulled away.

Adley Rutschman added a two-run homer in the fifth inning that barely cleared the wall after glancing off the glove of Spencer Jones.

Yankees still have rotation reinforcements coming The timing of Fried’s injury concern is troubling, though New York does have several arms nearing returns.

Carlos Rodón recently rejoined the rotation following elbow surgery last October, while former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole is progressing through rehab starts after undergoing elbow ligament replacement surgery in March 2025.

Manager Aaron Boone said Cole is expected to make two or three more rehab outings before potentially returning to the majors.

The Yankees also continue to rely on younger starters including Cam Schlittler, Will Warren and Ryan Weathers.

Meanwhile, reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil recently landed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.

Anthony Volpe struggles in season debut Wednesday also marked the season debut of Anthony Volpe, who returned to the lineup while filling in for injured infielder José Caballero.

Volpe finished 0-for-3 at the plate and struck out in a key fifth-inning scoring chance with runners on the corners. He also committed a fielding error later in the game.

Still, the Yankees’ biggest concern remains Fried’s health as the club awaits imaging results ahead of a looming Subway Series matchup against the New York Mets.