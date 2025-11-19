Daniel Radcliffe reveals he wrote letter to Dominic McLaughlin as new Harry Potter series begins production

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has said he reached out to Dominic McLaughlin, the young actor stepping into the role that defined his own early career. The message, he explained on Good Morning America, was meant as a small note of encouragement as HBO pushes ahead with its long-term television reboot of the Harry Potter series. Daniel Radcliffe said he hoped that the new Harry Potter actors were having a good experience on set.(Getty Images via AFP)

Daniel Radcliffe’s quiet letter to the new Harry Potter

Radcliffe said he did not consider it an obligation for the next actor to contact him. But he knew a few people involved with the production and decided to write anyway, Variety reports. He sent McLaughlin a letter, and the new Harry replied with what Radcliffe described as “a very sweet note.”

He said the intention was simple: wish the child actor well and step back. “I don’t want to be a specter in the life of these children,” Radcliffe said. “I just wanted to write to him to say, ‘I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did.’”

The Now You See Me 2 actor added that seeing early images of the young cast made him realise how young he was when he began filming in 2001. “I just look at them and say, ‘Oh, it’s crazy I was doing that at that age,’” he said, before adding that he hopes the kids are having a good experience on set.

Cast and production setup for the new Harry Potter series

Dominic McLaughlin leads the new lineup, joined by Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron, Deadline reported. The wider ensemble includes Lox Pratt (Draco Malfoy), Alessia Leoni (Parvati Patil), Leo Earley (Seamus Finnigan), Rory Wilmot (Neville Longbottom) and Amos Kitson (Dudley Dursley).

The BBC reported in July that Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden has built a temporary school facility so the young actors can continue their studies. Filming is expected to span several years, as each season will adapt one of J.K. Rowling’s books.

What the HBO reboot aims to do

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, previously said the project will be “a faithful adaptation,” noting that the series intends to go deeper into each book than the films could, as reported by Deadline.

The show is being led by Succession alumni Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod. Gardiner serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Mylod will direct multiple episodes in addition to executive producing. The television series is scheduled to debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max.

