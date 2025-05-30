Arabella Stanton's audition as Hermione Granger in HBO’s new Harry Potter series reminds fans of Emma Watson. Watch

HBO recently announced the actors who will play Hermione Granger, Harry Potter, and Ron Weasley in its upcoming Harry Potter series. Now, a video clip of Arabella Stanton auditioning for the role of Hermione has surfaced online, and fans are thoroughly impressed, with some even drawing comparisons to Emma Watson. (Also Read: Meet the cast from new Harry Potter HBO series; Here's who is playing Harry, Hermoine and Ron) Arabella Stanton's audition video for Hermione Granger in new Harry Potter series surfaces on the internet.

Arabella Stanton's audition clip impresses fans

The clip features 11-year-old Arabella delivering a dialogue as Hermione from the Harry Potter films. Chosen to portray the intelligent and courageous young witch, Arabella left fans thoroughly impressed, with many praising her confident screen presence and acting skills.

One of the comments read, "She’s perfect for the role! Kinda reminds me of Emma Watson and Jenna Ortega mixed into one." Another commented, "She's exactly the Hermione I imagined when I read the book many years ago. I have no doubt she'll be great." Another user wrote, "She is excellent. That dialogue delivery and expression is spot on." Another comment read, "That was perfect, almost exactly how I imagine book Hermione and there’s clearly so much inspiration taken from Emma." Another fan commented, "Why does she sound like Emma Watson?"

About HBO's Harry Potter series

Emma Watson played the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, with Daniel Radcliffe as Harry and Rupert Grint as Ron. Now, after a year-long global search and over 30,000 auditions, HBO has revealed the young trio who will step into the shoes of the iconic characters Harry, Hermione, and Ron. Dominic McLaughlin will portray Harry, Arabella will take on the role of Hermione, and Alastair Stout will play Ron. Filming of the highly anticipated series is set to begin this summer.

In addition, veteran actor John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, with Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Hagrid, and Luke Thallon as Professor Quirrell. Succession duo Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod have signed on as writer and director, respectively. The series is scheduled to release in 2026.