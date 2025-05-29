5 facts about Arabella Stanton, new Hermione Granger in Harry Potter series

HBO has finally found its Hermione Granger for the upcoming Harry Potter TV series! After auditioning thousands of young actors, 11-year-old Arabella Stanton was chosen to play the smart and brave young witch. Arabella Stanton cast as Hermione in HBO's Harry Potter TV adaptation.(AP)

The character was first played by Emma Watson in the Harry Potter movies. Arabella will bring her own version of Hermione to life on the small screen. While the heart of the character will stay the same, fans can expect a few new twists.

The show’s creators, Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, shared the exciting news in a statement. They said, “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen,” as per Hollywood Life report.

She’s from the UK

Like many of the original Harry Potter stars, Arabella is British. She follows in the footsteps of a mostly U.K.-based cast.

Arabella is 11 years old

According to Forbes, Arabella is currently 11. That makes her a little older than Emma Watson was—Emma was just 9 when she was cast in the first movie.

Arabella is already a star on stage

Arabella already has some big roles under her belt. She played the lead in Matilda: The Musical on the West End stage in London. She also performed as the narrator, Control, in Starlight Express at Wembley Park Theatre. That’s pretty impressive for someone her age!

Arabella has a parent-run Instagram account

Arabella’s parents manage her Instagram account, which shares photos and updates about her acting and singing work. In one post, Arabella looked back on playing Matilda and shared that she was only 9 when she got the role.

Arabella Stanton is present my two agencies

According to an unverified Instagram account that seems to be Arabella’s, she’s represented by Olivia Bell Management and Public Eye Communications.