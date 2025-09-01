Warwick Davis set to return as Professor Flitwick in HBO's Harry Potter series

The Harry Potter TV series is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated shows. With new castings and recent spotting of actors shooting for the show, fans are getting excited as days go by. To make things even better, a beloved actor from the original Harry Potter series is all set to reprise his role in the TV show. Warwick Davis set to reprise role in Harry Potter TV series.(Instagram/harrypotter)

Warwick Davis returns to Harry Potter

Warwick Davis, aka Professor Filius Flitwick, will reprise his role in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. Davis, who played the character in all eight Harry Potter films, becomes the first actor from the original movies to return for the television adaptation. The announcement was made via the showrunners on social media. He also played the goblin Griphook in the films, but that role will now be played by Leigh Gill, known for his work in Joker and Joker: Folie à Deux.

New Harry Potter cast members

Not just Professor Filius Flitwick, HBO also announced new cast members for the series. Some of the new castings include:

• Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

• Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas

• Finn Stephens and William Nash as Draco Malfoy’s sidekicks, Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle

• Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout

• Richard Durdon as Professor Cuthbert Binns

• Brid Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey

Harry Potter production and release details

Production began earlier this summer at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire, the same studios where all eight Harry Potter films were shot. The series is expected to take 10 years to complete, with the first season launching in 2027. Last month, Nick Frost as Hagrid and lead actor Dominic McLaughlin were spotted shooting for the show.

The new Weasley family, Alastair Stout as Ron, Tristan Harland as Fred, Gabriel Harland as George, Ruari Spooner as Percy, and Gracie Cochrane as Ginny, and Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, were also spotted shooting in London.

FAQs:

Q1: Who is Warwick Davis playing in the Harry Potter series?

He will return as Professor Filius Flitwick, the charms teacher at Hogwarts.

Q2: When will the Harry Potter TV series release?

The first season is expected to launch in 2027.

Q3: Where is the series being filmed?

Filming is taking place at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire, UK, the same location as the original films.