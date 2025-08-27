Harry Potter film director slams HBO reboot show, asks ‘what's the point?’

Chris Columbus, the filmmaker who launched the Harry Potter franchise on the big screen, is not sold on HBO’s upcoming reboot. Speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, he explained that he saw set photos of Nick Frost as Hagrid and could not help but notice a familiar detail. Chris Columbus said he recently saw set photos of Nick Frost as Hagrid and could not help but notice a familiar detail.(Instagram/@jon.arya.stark)

“So, I’m seeing these photographs… and Nick Frost is wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like: What’s the point?” Columbus said. “I thought the costumes and everything was going to be different, but it is more of the same. It is all going to be the same.”

Columbus, who cast the late Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid in 2001’s The Sorcerer’s Stone and 2002’s The Chamber of Secrets, admitted the sight was both flattering and unsettling. “It is very flattering for me, because I’m like, that’s exactly the Hagrid costume that we designed,” he told the podcast.

Why Columbus won’t return to Hogwarts

In past interviews with Variety, Columbus made clear he has no interest in revisiting the wizarding world. “I’ve done it, you saw my version… There’s nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter,” he said.

On the podcast, he doubled down: “Jealous? No. It’s time to move on. I’ve always had issues with the idea of franchise. I feel like I’ve done it… I’m really proud of those films, the first three that I was involved with, and I’m moving on.”

He told The Standard that when he recently met Frost, he admitted the experience was emotional. “I said, ‘This is very surreal for me - you have to understand, Robbie Coltrane and I were so close.’ So it’s just weird, bizarre," he explained.

What the series means for fans

Despite his mixed feelings, Columbus acknowledged to Variety that HBO’s long-form adaptation has a major advantage. A full season per book gives the show a chance to include material he could not fit into his films, such as Peeves the poltergeist.

For his part, Frost told Collider earlier this year he won’t simply imitate Coltrane’s Hagrid. “I’m going to try and do something, not ‘different,’ I think you have to be respectful to the subject matter, but within that, there’s scope for minutia,” he said. Frost described Hagrid as “a lovely, lost, violent, funny, warm child,” adding that the TV format will let him explore more sides of the character.

HBO’s Harry Potter series is currently in production and expected to debut in 2027.

