Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes talks about assisted dying: ‘I don’t want to go through…'

Miriam Margolyes, known for her portrayal of Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter franchise, opened up about assisted dying, telling Weekend Magazine she would rather be “put down” than endure a decline in her health. In addition to being diagnosed with spinal stenosis, the 84-year-old actress currently suffers from health complications related to weight. Miriam Margolyes says she's open to assisted death.(X/@MMargolyes)

Miriam Margolyes says she let her body down

In an emotional interview with Weekend Magazine, actress Miriam Margolyes said she was tired of her health problems. “I’ve let my body down. I haven’t taken care of it,” the 84-year-old said.

While a lot of the health complications are due to her weight, Miriam Margolyes, unfortunately, is unable to work out since she was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. According to the Cleveland Clinic, spinal stenosis causes the narrowing of spaces within the spinal canal, which contains the spinal cord.

As a result of spinal stenosis and weight issues, Margolyes told Weekend Magazine that she has to “walk with a walker now.” “I wish I’d done exercise. It’s the most ghastly waste of time, except that it keeps you going,” she regretted.

‘I would ask to be put down’

Ozempic is an FDA-approved drug used to treat patients with type 2 diabetes. It can help one lose weight. However, Miriam Margolyes said she was averse to taking Ozempic for potential weight loss. "Absolutely not. That’s for diabetics. You shouldn’t take medicine meant for people who are really sick," said Margolyes.

Also read: European countries that allow assisted dying

She said she would rather opt for assisted dying. “I don’t want to go through a slowly diminishing period of pain and embarrassment. If a stroke meant I couldn’t speak, or I was doubly incontinent, or I lost my mind completely, I would ask to be put down,” Margolyes added.

Assisted dying is still illegal in the UK. The British parliament, however, voted for a bill to legalize it for terminally ill people back in June.

FAQs

What was Miriam Margolyes diagnosed with?

Miriam Margolyes was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, a condition that causes the narrowing of the spinal canal, which puts pressure on the spinal cord or nerve roots, leading to pain, numbness, weakness, or tingling in the legs or arms.

How old is Miriam Margolyes?

Miriam Margolyes is 84 years old.

Which character did Miriam Margolyes play in the Harry Potter franchise?

Miriam Margolyes played the role of Professor Sprout in the popular Harry Potter franchise.

Is assisted dying legal in the UK?

Assisted dying is currently illegal in the UK.